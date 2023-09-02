Gaining weight in middle age increases risk of dying early — Research

Belly fat

By Shola Ogundipe

Research shows that gaining weight in your 40s and 50s can increase chances of dying early by almost a third compared to those who stay slim in middle age. People with marginally elevated blood pressure, cholesterol, or blood sugars carrying a little excess weight are up to 30 percent more likely to die younger.

These slightly unhealthy traits put people at higher risk of a heart attack or stroke over the next 30 years.

A study conducted in Sweden between 1990 and 1999 studied around 34,000 people in their 40s and 50s who attended a cardiovascular screening program. Participants completed a questionnaire about lifestyle habits, history of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and socioeconomic factors such as education.

The study found that 15 percent of participants met the criteria for metabolic syndrome, which was defined as having three or more of the following: a waist circumference of 102cm for men or 88cm for women, total cholesterol of 6.1 mmol/l or above, 130 mmHg or higher systolic blood pressure and/or 85 mm Hg or higher diastolic blood pressure, and a fasting plasma glucose of 5.6 mmol/l or higher.

After adjusting for factors such as physical inactivity, BMI, and their living situation, researchers found that those with the condition were far more likely to suffer an earlier cardiac event within three decades. More than a quarter of those with metabolic syndrome died compared to a fifth of their healthier peers, making them 30 percent more likely to die in that time. They were also 33 percent more likely to have non-fatal heart attacks and strokes.

An estimated one in four UK adults has metabolic syndrome, with rising obesity levels being one of the main drivers. On their own, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity can damage blood vessels, with experts warning having three conditions together can be particularly dangerous.

To reduce your risk, it is important to follow simple measures such as eating well-balanced meals, regular physical activity, and not smoking. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough, your GP can also advise on medication that can help reduce your risk.