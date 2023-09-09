Home » News » G77, China summit to address devt challenges with tech
September 9, 2023

G77, China summit to address devt challenges with tech

By Victoria Ojeme

The Group of 77 and China (G77+China), representing 134 member states encompassing two-thirds of the United Nations membership and 80 percent of the global population, is set to convene a crucial summit focusing on contemporary development challenges.

The summit, titled “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation,” will take place in Havana, Cuba, as a precursor to the Third South Summit scheduled for December 10 to 12, 2023, in Kampala, Uganda.The G77+China, established on June 15, 1964, after the signing of the “Joint Declaration of the Seventy-Seven,” remains a dynamic multilateral coordination group.

Despite the cultural, geographical, and economic diversity among its members, the G77+China has steadfastly upheld multilateralism as a guiding principle for South-South cooperation strategies.

This bloc has played a vital role in addressing global development challenges.Cuba, which assumed the chairmanship of the G77 on January 12, 2023, is leading the organization during a pivotal period. The largest Caribbean island has historically championed South-South cooperation, particularly in the realms of education, healthcare, and international cooperation.

Cuba’s active role within the G77+China underscores its commitment to equitable development among nations.As part of its chairmanship, Cuba has put forth draft resolutions within the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the importance of a “New International Economic Order” and condemning “Unilateral Economic Measures as a Means of Political and Economic Coercion against Developing Countries.”

These resolutions aim to strengthen political coordination mechanisms within the group and promote fair global economic practices.

The upcoming G77+China Summit in Havana will provide member states with a platform to discuss pressing global challenges and explore the transformative role of science, technology, and innovation in overcoming these hurdles.

The event will be hosted by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and progress.

