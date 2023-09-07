FUOYE announces death of missing student Atanda Modupe Deborah

The Management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Thursday, announced the death of one of its students, Modupe Atanda.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Mufutau Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement issued in Oye-Ekiti.

“It will be recalled that earlier today, the management had made public the disturbing development of the missing deceased and assured that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the whereabouts of the students.

“But current information reaching the security outfit of the university has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the university management condoles with the family of the deceased and the generality of the university community, particularly our dear students, the investigation is ongoing with the security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and arresting the perpetrators.

“We therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm,” he said.

Ibrahim assured parents of the deceased that every person connected to the death of their daughter would be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Modupe Atanda, was a 200 level student in the Nursing Department of the university.

Body of the deceased was found in a shallow grave behind the Faculty of Pharmacy Building within the premises of the university.

Some students of the university who spoke with NAN but pleaded anonymity said the last time they saw her was on Monday when she was heading to her faculty to read.