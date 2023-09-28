Funke Akindele, others expose secrets of stardom in New mini series

BASSEY EKAETTE, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

Prime Video has announced the date for the official international premiere of the much anticipated movie series titled; SHE must be obeyed for September 29. This was made known at an event to mark the world premiere which took place at Filmhouse IMAX 1 in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos on Wednesday.

According to SceneOne Entertainment, the producers, the series masterfully explores the unseen scenes behind the spotlight of three top musical stars. It chronicles the cut-throat rivalries and back-stabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and remain at the top. The series detailed the intrigues, drama, avarice and unbridled passion which fuels the obsession with fame and power.

This super cast series lines up big names like Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Waje, Mike Ezuronye, Patience Ozokwor and others. The lead role played by veteran actress, Funke Akindele, portrays Siyanbola Afewale as a thriving artist whose public humility and calmness dangerously hides a reality of greed and rootless schemes.

SHE must be obeyed is a captivating five-part mini-series. It delves into the intriguing world of stardom, schemes and secrets behind the cameras. It is also well spiced up with a good dose of comic scenes and contents, in line with the known Prime Video tradition.

This intriguing series deeply mirrors the lives of three successful music stars in their own rights by unveiling the cut-throat rivalries, schemes and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort consolidate their positions at the top of their games.

If high drama, unyielding ambition, unbridled obsession with fame, spell-binding comic scenes, world class cinematography and a super cast tickles your fancy, then SHE must be obeyed should be a must watch. SHE must be obeyed will hit the global screens on September 29.

Some members of cast present at the event promised fans to expect nothing short of excitement and professionalism in the interpretation of roles and production, from start to finish.