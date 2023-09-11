Funding: FG ‘ll grant universities full autonomy – Minister

…says measures meant to allow universities

explore new sources of financing their activities

*Directs FUOYE VC to work with security agencies to track killers of Atanda Deborah

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government on Monday said it was determined to initiate a new creative means of funding tertiary education by granting universities the autonomy to explore new sources of financing their activities.

This was as the government lamented the unabated attacks on education in the country, recalling with sadness the recent gruesome murder of a female nursing student of the Federal University,Oye-Ekiti,FUOYE,Miss Atanda Modupe Deborah.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, speaking while delivering an opening address at Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference, NAEC, in Abuja, said he has directed the FUOYE Vice Chancellor, to work with security agencies to track down the killers of the student for possible prosecution.

The event was convened for stakeholders to deliberate on enhancing entrepreneurial skills, and vocational and technical education in Nigerian schools.

Prof. Mamman, who applauded the foresight of the conveners, the essence of the conference

speaks to President Bola Tinubu ‘s vision of promoting technical and vocational education as a means of absorbing the millions of young school leavers who complete primary and secondary schools every year but cannot get admission to universities, other tertiary institutions or employed with ease.

The minister, who said he was delighted to be at the event, explained that:”My delight is underscored by the fact that this conference is taking place shortly after my swearing-in as the Federal Minister of Education and at this early stage when my colleague, Minister of State, Dr. Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu and myself are developing a template to define a strategic roadmap for the education sector which when unfolded, we all will have responsibility to implement.”

He said:”As you all know, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has publicly declared his commitment to overhaul the education sector as a matter of priority.

” It is, therefore important that the Federal Ministry of Education and all stakeholders in the sector work together to see this vision come true. The day of long declarations are over, this time, we must work the talk.

“Today’s conference provides an opportunity for me to meet you, the pillars of the Nigerian education system and for us to restate our resolve to implement fundamental changes in the education sector for the benefit of the young, adult and the entire society. Your presence at this event at short notice is an indication of the importance you attach to the growth and development of the sector in Nigeriaa. Your presence, in this regard must be appreciated.

“The theme for this conference “Implementation of Education 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria” will always remain relevant until our country achieves 100% of the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and beyond to education related indicators and targets of Agenda 2060 of the African Union.

“As a signatory to the SDG 2030 and AU Agenda 2060, Nigeria must continue to demonstrate it’s commitment to achieving these goals through leadership and ownership of the implementation process. The Education sector is one of the line sectors that ensure that planning and budgeting in the country are within the framework of the SDGS.

“I am also happy to note that the technical sessions have been structured to address very contemporary and topical issues in the education sector in Nigeria. Discussions to be held on Tertiary education in Nigeria which is expected to focus on emerging trends including university autonomy and Students Loans Fund as well as education financing aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision for the sector.

“Mr. President is determined among others to initiate a new creative means of funding tertiary education by granting universities the autonomy to explore new sources of financing their activities.

“In the same vein, your deliberations on enhancing entrepreneurial skills, vocational and technical education in Nigerian schools directly speaks to Mr. President’s vision of promoting technical and vocational education as a means of absorbing the millions of young school leavers who complete primary and secondary schools every year but cannot get admission to universities, other tertiary institutions or employed with ease.”.

He urged participants you to take a deep robust review of the system and devise ways for a more quality education, accessible to all notwithstanding any physical, environmental and emerging challenges and with a peaceful setting.

“In proposing and developing implementation strategies, also provide for mechanisms for constant monitoring and evaluation, to ensure goals are achieved. Therefore, I do expect that the report of this conference would contain strategies with clearly defined targets and measurable indicators that would be derived from very realistic deliverables.

“I have deliberately refrained from mentioning the challenges in the education sector because you are expected to be aware of them and that is why you are gathered here today.

“But more importantly, the ministry will come out shortly with a Roadmap for the education sector.

“You must be aware of a committee with same name established some days ago by the Hon ministers. It’s work and the outcome of the ministers briefings from the Directors of the ministry and heads of all parastatals will be concluded with a major policy direction for the sector within the context of the Renew Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

” It is our plan to give robust attention to the foundations of our education system, that is basic and secondary schools. We will also ensure knowledge and skills are sufficiently instead in all strata of education from basic to university to ensure students can easily be contributors to our economy without having to look for salaried employments,”he added.

While recalling the unfortunate murder of Miss Atanda Modupe Deborah last week, coinciding with the commemoration of the 2023 International Day to protect Education from Attacks, described the murder of the student as heartbreaking.

“This is indeed heart breaking. The ministry directs the Vice-Chancellor in concerted efforts with the security to uncover the perpetrators of this heinous crime while i reiterate the ministry’s resolve to secure our schools. Our condolences go to the family.

“At this juncture, I will like to appreciate Commissioners from the States’ Ministries of Education Chairmen, States’ Universal Basic Education Boards, Directors, Chief Executives of Parastatals, and our national and international collaborators for being present to brainstorm on the possible ways to improve and harness quality education in Nigeria,”he said.

He drew attention of stakeholders to the constitutional provision which he noted,provides for educate, concurrent matter involving all tiers of government.

The minister said:”We need to make our partnerships and collaboration work for the benefit of our various organisations, tiers of government and most importantly the Nigeria people because we know that education is, and remain, the hub of all our national developmental efforts.

“To achieve this, we also have the good fortune of support of our local and international partners for which we would always continue to be appreciative.

“Although I did not see this as one of the themes for discussion, but I want to assume that in the course of your deliberations issues relating to the unacceptable number of out of school children and girl child education would find a place. The President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is truly concerned also about this and has in fact given the ministry and relevant agencies to address the problem. We want to hear from this gathering, strategies and methods with time lines, how this scourge can and must be solved

“I would not end this address without drawing or attention to the constitutional provision which provides for educate, concurrent matter involving all tiers of government. In this wise, the current administration would spare no effort in putting in place systematic approaches to funding, accountability and my improved learning outcomes Vie would also want to work effectively with the state governments to strengthen the mechanism for ensuring that a sate actors live up to their responsibilities.”

He called on all stakeholders of the education sector to work with the Federal Ministry of Education and agencies as well as state ministries of education and their agencies to identify innovative approaches for improved funding and ensuring inclusive equitable, quality education and life-long opportunities.”