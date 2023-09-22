FULL LIST: Chelsea’s Kerr, Real Madrid’s Caicedo nominated for 2023 FIFA Puskas Award

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea and Australia striker, Sam Kerr’s wonder strike at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup leads the list of 11 nominations for this year’s FIFA Puskas Award.

Real Madrid wonder-kid Linda Caicedo scored a memorable goal for Colombia against Germany, which was voted by FIFA as the best strike of the Women’s World Cup.

The award recognizes the best goal in world football during the year and emphasises spectacular goals ‘in all their glory.’

19-year-old Paraguayan and Brighton’s forward Julio Enciso’s stunning goal from 25 yards against Premier League champions Manchester City in May, which earned Brighton a 1-1 draw, was also nominated.

The three female players on the shortlist—Sam Kerr, Linda Caicedo, and Beatriz Zaneratto—all scored at the recently concluded World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Kerr’s solo run in the semi-final against England earned her a goal as she received the ball in her own half before running at defenders and firing past Three Lions goalkeeper Mary Earps, which sparked wild celebrations across the host nation.

Caicedo scored a wonderful curler—an unstoppable right-footed drive into the top corner—after shaking off two German defenders with a sublime piece of skill.

Brazil’s Beatriz Zaneratto provided the finishing touch for a wonderful team goal against Panama.

Other nominations include an audacious ‘rabona’ by Nuno Santos of Sporting Lisbon and Guilherme Miranda’s remarkable overhead kick from outside the penalty area for Botafogo.

Also nominated for the award is South Korean Under-20 international Kang Seong-jin’s goal against Jordan.

Seong-jin dribbled past three players and then produced several step-overs before scoring with a terrific 20-yard finish.

Argentine Alvaro Barreal of FC Cincinnati, who struck a thunderous volley from an out-swinging corner against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open Cup, as well as UD Ibiza’s Ivan Morante’s goal, were nominated from the MLS.

Sensational long-range strikes by Kazakhstan’s Askhat Tagybergen and Brian Lozano of Mexican club Atlas were also nominated for the 2023 FIFA Puskas Awards.



Full List

Sam Kerr vs England

Linda Caicedo vs Germany

Julio Enciso vs Manchester City

Alvaro Barreal vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Seong-jin Kang vs Jordan U-20

Brian Lozano vs America

Guilherme Madruga vs Novorizontino

van Morante vs Burgos

Nuno Santos vs Boavista

Askhat Tagybergen vs Denmark

Bia Zaneratto vs Panama