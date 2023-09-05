Full compliance to NLC warning strike in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan

There was full compliance to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) warning strike in Kaduna which began on Tuesday, as Federal and state government workers, bank officials, telecom operators, Judiciary staff, polytechnic staff and others, all joined the strike .

Our correspondent who visited courts, banks ;institutions,ministries and other government departments in the state capital found them closed, and there were no sign of workers on duty apart from the security guards.

Students were however, seen boarding the few commercial vehicles available to return home, since classes could not hold.

The city was peaceful and calm, even as traders,bus and Keke NAPEP drivers have continued to do their business without any molestation.

Ayuba Magaji, the NLC Chairman in Kaduna State said, the” strike was embarked upon to press home our demand for wage increase.”

“This warning strike has a simple message, we want to tell the Federal Government that Nigerian workers and the masses are suffering. That condition is harsh. That people can no longer take care of their family. That standard of living is very high and our income can not take care of the demands of our families.”

“Our national leaders have sent a 21 working days ultimatum to the Federal Government to do the needful. So, this is just a two-day warning strike to tell the Federal Government that we are not happy. Our salaries can no longer take us to the next bust stop, talkless of taking us home and we need an urgent solution.”

“What we want is instant and permanent solution, not to give us a bag of rice today and tomorrow and have nothing to fall back to. What we want particularly as workers is that, we need our salaries to be improved. We are in hardship and more of us are now going into poverty trap and need to be brought out of this poverty, that is the simple message.”

” Although the Labour Union appreciates the Federal Government for the palliatives rolled out to cushion the effects of the subsidy, but that is not the solution to the current economic challenges faced by workers,” he said.