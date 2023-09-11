Fuel Subsidy Removal: Miyetti Allah urges palliatives for herdsmen

The Miyetti Allah Association has appealed to the Federal and States to consider its member herders in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The Chairman of the Kwara Chapter of the association, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, made the call on Monday while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

Abubakar described the herders as the most affected people during this period.

The chairman explained that the majority of herders have no bank account where they can easily access funds when in need.

According to him, whenever herdsmen take their livestock to the market for sale, transportation fare take the larger part of the money.

The Fulani leader expressed worry over the high cost of food items q in the market.

He appealed to the government to release food items from the nation’s reserve and sell at a subsidised rate to ordinary Nigerians.

Abubakar also urged government to assist his members with vaccines to prevent the death of their livestock from strange diseases.

He warned criminal elements among the Fulanis to discard crime and other social vices in their own interest.

Besides, Abubakar advised herders and farmers to adopt dialogue in resolving their differences and ensure peaceful coexistence in their various communities.