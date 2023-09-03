Fuel subsidy removal: Borno Rep member contracts 15 filling stations to sell petrol at N430/litre

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Apparently perturbed by the increasing economic hardship associated with removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government and its attendant high prices of commodities, member representing Jere federal constituency in Borno state, Hon Ahmed Satomi has contracted 15 filling stations in Jere local government and Maiduguri metropolis to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a.k.a Petrol at the cost of N430 only per litre as his personal palliatives.

Recall that the current official price of petrol is sold between N630 to N637 per litre which have caused motorists and passengers huge economic burden for survival.

Addressing Journalists at the week end, the federal lawmaker who is also the Chairman House Committee on National Security and Intelligence at the national assembly, Hon Satomi said, the gesture which kick -started last Saturday 2nd September 2023 is a continuous process, as 100,000 litres were dispensed over the week end for motorists and residents irrespective of political affiliation.

On why he chose and directed his committee and the contracted filling stations such as G-Nile, some NNPC mega stations, Total, Bamus Oil among others to sale the product during the week end, the lawmaker said, this will quarantee not only motorists, but even civil servants have the opportunity in joining the queue to access the product at ease.

He however called on well-to-do individuals and organizations to emulate the gesture so as to impact positively on the living condition of all Nigerians, as according to Satomi, palliatives should not be carried out by government alone.

“Out of my little way to cushion the economic hardship, we have initiated palliatives for selling of petrol/PMS at subsized rate for our people which have started in phases.

“My committee led by Member Borno state House of Assembly, representing Jere Local Government, Hon. Abba Kolo Kyari has monitored the flagging off the exercise of 37,500 litres of petroleum products at the price of four hundred and thirty naira (N430) per litre against the government price of six hundred and thirty seven (637) to motorists and tricycles within the metropolis.

“Today, the committee will monitor the second phase of about 62,500 litres to be dispensed in some selected outlets and central filling stations such as Bamus oil-custom road, NNPC filling station-Damboa road, G- Nile filling station-Bulunkutu road and Mufimai Innami-Muna road respectively.

“This gesture will continue until we reach our target of 100,000 litres at subsidized rate for our people.

“Likewise, i want to call on well-to-do individuals and organizations to emulate the gesture so as to impact positively on the living condition of all Nigerians, because palliatives should not be carried out by government alone.” Satomi stated.

He therefore urged motorists and interested members of the public to be law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully while accessing the products at the filling stations, as more of such palliatives would be provided.