Fuel Subsidy: FG promises to address hardship faced by Nigerians

Mr Nebeolisa Anako, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, has said the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

Anako said this while addressing the 22nd Joint Planning Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) meeting on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The permanent secretary said that the current hardship, in the wake of economic reforms, which had resulted in the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira are temporary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting has as its theme “Imperatives for restoring Nigeria on the part of sustainable economic growth and development”.

He said, “the present administration is doing everything possible to address the hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of economic reforms, which has resulted in the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira.

“These challenges, which are temporary, will be over with time.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to urge you to use your esteemed positions to aggressively sensitise the Nigerian public on the long-term benefits of these policies,” he stated.

Anako said that the recent N5 billion and some consignments of food stuff given to each state were the immediate measures taken to mitigate the hardship caused by these reforms.

He said that as other medium-term measures were unfolding, Nigerians would appreciate the rationale behind these decisions.

Anako said the essence of the Joint meeting was to focus on how government could fashion a path way forward for a sustainable and economic growth and development.

The permanent secretary said that there is need nor synergy between the federal, state and local towards effective implementation of all the meeting’s decisions to fast track national developmental objectives.

In his remarks, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, said the meeting would restore Nigeria’s economic fortune through effective policy implementation in the long run.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kola Adewusi, the governor appreciated the organisers of the programme for giving Osun the hosting right.

Adeleke urged participants to come up with immediate measures to mitigate the challenges caused by the present economic reforms through subsidy removal and floating of the Naira.