Fubara, Rivers police stunned as cultists behead DPO

Gov Fubara

*2Baba declared wanted, N100m bounty placed on his head

…Traditional ruler suspended

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has mobilised its officers and men into Ahoada, in Ahoada East Local Government Area, to fish out the killers of a Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim.

This is as Governor Siminalaye Fubara has declared David Okpara Okpolowu, popularly called 2-Baba, over his involvement in the killing of the police officer and placed a N100m bounty on him.

Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, SP, was killed and beheaded Friday night, at Odumude community by suspected cultists.

The DPO, who had served at Bori Police Divisional Headquarters in Khana LGA, was early this year, deployed to Ahoada to assist in containing the menace of dare-devil cultists.

Ahoada communities including Odumude, Odumereni, Odemusoma, Ihugbogo, and Odieke among others have been at the mercy of cultists.

It was gathered that the victim upon resumption of duty had mounted pressure on the cultists, sacking them from their camps, while some of their leaders out of pressure, willfully surrendered their arms.

But, on Friday, the cultists in the area allegedly re-mobilised back to the forest and ambushed a police special team led by Angbashim.

The police have described the development as unfortunate, vowing to bring the culprits to book.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Emeka, who personally moved into the area yesterday on a show of force, said the command would storm criminal hideouts in the area and arrest all criminal elements in the area.

The spokesperson of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, had earlier in a statement narrated that the DPO was killed in the forest in an ambush during an onslaught against cultists in Ahoada.

The statement said: “In an unfortunate incident on the 8th of September, 2023, Angbashim displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude area of Ahoada.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminals blackspots in the region.

The operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, he sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound. The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement.”

Meanwhile, Fubara, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, described the murder as gruesome noting that the government has since reviewed the security situation in Ahoada and resolved to take drastic action to restore total sanity in the area.

The governor said the incident has been traced to the 2Baba, who is the cult ring leader, adding that the suspect has built camps in the forests of the community.

He said: “Credible intelligence from the security agencies traced the entire incident to one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and his criminal gang, who have established camps in the locality and are responsible for the resurgence of violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism in Ahoada.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and allow criminals and crimes to rear their ugly heads and thrive in any part of our state.

“Accordingly, upon the review of the entire incident and the security situation in the affected areas with the security agencies, we have decided on the following measures to bring the murderers of SP Bako to justice and arrest the deteriorating security situation in the area.

“First, the prime suspects, Mr. Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and all members of his criminal gang are hereby declared wanted. Secondly, a bounty of N100 million is hereby placed on his head for anyone who gives useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.”

Fubara further suspended the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, for alleged complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious 2Baba and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.