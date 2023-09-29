FTAN, honours Eno, Tarzan, Anyanwu on Tourism Day

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has explained the rationale behind its awards to selected individuals in the society, saying it is guided by the need to recognise the body of commitment and efforts put in over the years by the recipients.

Speaking, Wednesday, on the occasion of the presentation of the prestigious Tourism Icon Brand Award to three personalities, which held on the sidelines of the World Tourism Day (WTD) celebration in Akwa Ibom State, President of FTAN, Mr Nkereuwen Onung, explained that the recipients of the honour have lifted the sector through personal efforts committed to the growth and development of the industry.

The Tourism Icon Brand Award recipients include; the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, Dr. Ganiyu Balogun Tarzan, and Eze (Dr.) Igwe Patrick Anyanwu.



Speaking in his welcome address at the event which held at the Vinpy Hotel, in Uyo, the state capital, Wednesday evening, Mr Onung disclosed that the association ‘does not just give awards for the sake of giving awards,’ but instead recognises private sector operators or other individuals ‘who have committed their time, efforts and personal financial resources to lifting the industry.’



“We do so to people for their steadfastness and commitment to the task or occupation they have endeared themselves to towards establishing the industry as we all know today. Without their commitment, most of us would not be here benefiting from the industry as a whole.



“That is what we do. You may not know them but the people who knew them from whence they started working and struggling for the industry will attest to the fact they indeed laboued to grow and develop this industry as we see it today.



“You may not know the story behind their rise to stardom but every time we honour these people, it is for daring to succeed; every time we honour them, we tap into their success, because every time you honour a man, you also tap into his success story.



“We also ensure that when that honour comes, it is based on their efforts, commitment and struggle towards growing the industry,” Onung said.



Continuing, the FTAN president advocated the prioritisation of green investment against the backdrop of the potential of tourism on the economy.



“Tourism, as we all know, has the potential to be a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation. However, the impact of tourism extends beyond our hotels and attractions; it influences our environment and communities profoundly. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this impact is positive and sustainable.



“To achieve this, we must prioritize green investments that are not only financially lucrative but also environmentally and socially responsible. These investments encompass a wide range of practices, including: Sustainable Infrastructure; Biodiversity Conservation; Community Engagement; and Renewable Energy,” he said.



Onung, therefore, urged members s well as governments on the need to ‘recognize the vital need for green investments to build a tourism sector that delivers for people and planet.;



“Governments and businesses must invest in sustainable and resilient tourism practices. Private actors must adopt zero-emission pathways, lower their energy consumption and leverage renewable forms of energy. And everyone must protect the biodiversity and ecological balance of all destinations.



“Targeted investments can deliver jobs and support local businesses and industries while mitigating the environmental impacts of tourism, empowering communities, promoting their cultures, and contributing to essential social protection systems. So let us all do more to harness the full potential of sustainable tourism. Because investing in sustainable tourism is investing in a better future for all.”



While commending the Akwa Ibom Government for its ARISE Agenda’s focus on agriculture, Onung pledged the support of FTAN members towards ‘advancing sustainable tourism practices.’



“In the case of our host state, Akwa Ibom, our people are blessed to have a Governor in the person of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, who has dwelt on Agriculture as the cornerstone of his administration, as encapsulated in the A.R.I.S.E agenda. He recently returned from a trip to the Songhai Farm in the Republic of Benin, to see for himself ways to engage in sustainable agriculture in harmony.



“As the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), we reaffirm our commitment to advancing sustainable tourism practices.



“We are dedicated to promoting responsible tourism that respects our environment, cultural heritage, and local communities. Through collaboration and partnerships, we can leverage green investments to drive economic growth while minimizing our ecological footprint,” he added.



Activities lined up to celebrate the WTD are expected to conclude, Friday, with a full day tour of Akwa Ibom State.