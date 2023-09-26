FRSC records 204 deaths in Bauchi in 9 months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Command, says no fewer than 204 persons have been killed in various Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), in the state from January till date.

Mr Joel Dagwa, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Gombe, disclosed this on Tuesday in Bauchi, at 2023 ember-months sensitisation programme organised by the command.

Dagwa said that within the period under review, 679 people also sustained various degrees of injury in the 214 crashes that occured.

Breaking down the figures, he said that between January and March, the command recorded 108 RTCs with 126 people killed and 259 injured.

“In the second quarter, we recorded 79 total RTCs, with 66 killed and 309 injured. However, in the third quarter, 27 RTCs were recorded with 12 deaths and 111 injured,” he said.

According to him, ember-months which span between September and December, usually witness a surge in road traffic crashes and fatalities.

“This alarming trend has prompted us to come together as a community and responsible citizens to address this critical issue and make our roads safer for the good people of Bauchi and Nigeria at large.

“It is unfortunate that we could see the trend at which precious lives and properties were lost and this is telling us that road safety is not just a governmental responsibility.

“It is a shared responsibility that rests on the shoulders of every one of us from the government agencies, the royal fathers, society, sister agencies, drivers and passengers,” he said.

Dagwa reiterated that irresponsible action on the roads could have far-reaching negative consequences adding that it is the duty of all to ensure that behaviours on the roads are exemplary, (NAN)