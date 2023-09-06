From self-taught seamstress to int’l fashion icon: The journey of Awudu Priye and Erewor By Priye

Awudu Priye

In the heart of Warri South-West Local Government Area, nestled amidst the vibrant culture of Nigeria’s Delta State, a fashion revolution was quietly taking shape. Awudu Priye, a homegrown talent with an unyielding passion for fashion, embarked on a journey that would transform her from a self-taught seamstress into a renowned international fashion designer, blazing a trail of success for others to follow.

Born and raised in the bustling city of Warri, Awudu Priye’s story is a testament to the power of determination, creativity, and unwavering dedication. With humble beginnings as a sew-at-home enthusiast, she ventured into the world of fashion in 2020 under her self-founded brand, EREWOR BY PRIYE.

Armed with a sewing machine and a dream, she began crafting one-of-a-kind dresses that captured the essence of Nigeria’s diverse culture.

The path to success was not without its challenges, but Awudu Priye’s resilience and commitment to her craft propelled her forward. She honed her skills tirelessly, blending traditional Nigerian aesthetics with modern designs to create clothing that resonated with a global audience. Her unique fusion of styles attracted attention both locally and internationally.

What sets EREWOR BY PRIYE apart is not just the remarkable designs, but also the heartwarming impact it has had on the local community. Awudu Priye’s brand has become synonymous with empowerment, offering job opportunities to skilled artisans and tailors from Warri and neighboring areas. As her brand soared, she made it a mission to provide employment to the youth, helping them realize their potential and contribute to their families and communities.

Today, EREWOR BY PRIYE has transcended borders, with dresses shipping to fashion-forward destinations worldwide. Awudu Priye’s designs have graced runways, adorned celebrities, and garnered accolades from the fashion industry’s elite. Her commitment to quality and authenticity has solidified her reputation as a sought-after fashion icon.

Through her journey from a self-taught seamstress to an international fashion designer, Awudu Priye has proven that with unwavering determination and a passion for one’s craft, dreams can become a reality. Her story is an inspiration to aspiring fashion designers, entrepreneurs, and anyone striving to make a positive impact on their community.

Awudu Priye and EREWOR BY PRIYE are not just fashion pioneers; they are beacons of hope and empowerment. Their success illuminates the path for others to follow, showcasing that greatness can emerge from even the most humble beginnings.