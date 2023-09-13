French Embassy supports CSO to introduce new Olympic sport, Breakdance in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu and Oluwafemi Ayooluwa, Abuja

The French Embassy in Nigeria has given support and sponsorship to a Civil Society Organization, FAME Foundation, to introduce a new Olympic sport, Breakdance in Nigeria to groom young people in sports and to compete locally and internationally.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuella Blatmann, said during the breakdance competition organized by Fame Foundation in Abuja ahead of the grand finale that would be held in Lagos is to promote breakdance in Nigeria and basically to discover and tap the abundant talents embedded in young Nigerians as far as breakdance is concerned.

Blatmann also acknowledged and said that based on the culture of dance across the country, and Nigerians are forced to reckon with when it comes to dance matters.

Break dancing, also known as breaking and B-boying, is an upbeat style of dance that was created and made popular by Latinos and African Americans.

It features stylized footwork and athletic techniques like back spins and head spins.

It is also a form of dance that young people perform that includes acrobatic maneuvers, such as spinning around on the head or shoulders.

FAME Foundation is a gender-biased non-governmental organization established for the empowerment and development of women and girls in Nigeria and Africa, conducted a national breakdance championship, with the aim to strengthen the inclusion of young people and disadvantaged persons via sport as part of the ‘Play it Dream it’ project.

She said: “Knowing the creativity and talent of Nigerians, we cannot be surprised to see the tremendous enthusiasm that today’s competition has aroused.

“From the first qualifier in Kaduna, through the States, from Kano, Port Harcourt, Abuja and soon to Lagos, dozens of Nigerians have come out to take participate in this national competition organized by the FAME Foundation.”

According to the French envoy, sponsorship of the sport is not far-fetched, which she pointed out that the idea is to work towards social inclusion through sports.

“For the first time in history, breakdance is going to be a discipline at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Para-Olympic Games.

“So we thought it would be a good idea to promote breakdance here in Nigeria, where we know there is so much talent and dance is in the heart of the culture of the people.

Meanwhile, she noted that through dance, there have been values that have promoted respect in communities, brotherhood and sisterhood, and much more.

She also commended the FAME Foundation’s partnership and expressed joy over the Embassy’s sponsorship of the project, which 25 projects have been sponsored over the last four years for women’s rights, empowerment and others.

Also speaking on the sidelines of the competition, the Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello,. explained that the competition has taken place in other States, while the grand finale would be held in Lagos in two weeks’ time.

Ogunleye-Bello further stated that breakdance is no longer entertainment, it is now a sport and it is been used as a tool to empower young people.

She also said the event was an avenue to create awareness that dance is now a sport so Nigerians can come out and participate.

“Breakdance is a new sport in the Olympics, and it would be featured for the first time ever.

“We are here to create awareness on the existence of breakdance as a sport and to use it as a tool to empower youth, which we have been campaigning against fraud, rape, thuggery and the likes.

“So while breakdance is going on, we are also passing across a message to the youth against these social vices”, she stated.

The competition produced six finalists who would be competing at the grand finale in Lagos, who are B-boy Bill, Bboy Brymo. B-boy Zodiac, B-girl Janiel, B-boy Ice and B-boy Motiz.