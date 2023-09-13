Home » News » ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu, prove Nigeria is not lawless’, IPOB lawyer Ejimakor urges Tinubu
September 13, 2023

‘Free Nnamdi Kanu, prove Nigeria is not lawless’, IPOB lawyer Ejimakor urges Tinubu

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, has again called on President Bola Tinubu to prove that Nigeria is not a lawless country.

Ejimakor said the President should prove this by freeing the detained IPOB leader.

Kanu’s lawyer made this known Wednesday in a post on his X platform.

Ejimakor said it is only a lawless nation that detains a man whom the court of law declares his rendition and detentions illegal.

“It’s only a lawless nation that would persist in detaining a man whose rendition & detention have been municipally & internationally declared ILLEGAL, even with compensation & apology awarded,” he wrote.

“@officialABAT should #FreeMNK to prove that Nigeria is not a lawless nation,” Ejimakor added.

This was the umpteenth time the legal practitioner would be calling on Tinubu to grant Kanu freedom.

