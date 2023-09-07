France vs Ireland: Ferguson out injured for must-win qualifier

The Republic of Ireland will square off with 2022 World Cup finalist, France in what promises to be a difficult test for the Boys in Green at securing Euro 2024 qualification.

Ireland have only managed to pick up three points from three games in Group B, leaving them nine points away from the two-time world champions at the summit.

France vs Ireland – team news

Ahead of the clash, Ireland will be without star striker Evan Ferguson, who injured his knee after scoring a hat-trick in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Republic captain Seamus Coleman and Michael Obafemi are all already sidelined, while Matt Doherty is out through suspension.

For France , Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is out of the clash due to injury which could see Arsenal’s William Saliba being given the nod.

Lucas Hernandez could also be handed his first international start since the World Cup while Kylian Mbappe set to lead the attack.

France are unbeaten in their last eight matches against the Republic of Ireland since losing 3-2 in a World Cup qualifier in October 1981.