Four African presidents, AfDB’s Adesina, Dangote, Oramah, others for 2023 African Brands Congress

Akinwumi Adesina

STAKEHOLDERS in sustainability and corporate social responsibility industry in Africa would gather in Lagos on September 15th, 2023 to discuss the theme of the 2023 African Brands Congress ‘Sustainability, CSR And Green Goodness”.

According to the ED African Brands Congress, Goddie Ofose, dignitaries expected at the event included African dignitaries such as, President of South Africa and current Chairman of the African Union, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, Vice President, of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, President, Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Chairperson, African Union Commission, H.E. Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, Tarek Kabil, President, Afrexim Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, Secretary General AfCTFA, H.E. Wankele Nene to mention a few.

The African Brands Congress 2023 (ABC), which comes with brands exhibition and awards ceremony, is scheduled to be held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island on September 15, 2023.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of African Brand Congress, Desmond Esorougwe, “This year’s congress themed “Sustainability, CSR and Green Goodness: An Opportunity for Brands Growth”, will have in attendance experts from Sustainability, CSR, and Green Energy to discuss and share insights on the theme.”

Esorougwe said, “The 2023 ABC Brands Showcase/ Exhibition seeks to showcase ideas, goods and inventions of various types that are original and creative as well as those with the potential for Enterprises and Return on Investment. It aims to demonstrate brand/company to the audience by showing that your organization is at par with leading organizations. It is also a suitable platform to build and reinforce strategic relationships with customers.”

According to him, the Africa Brand Leadership Merit Awards 2023 is aimed at celebrating leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa.

It recognizes the brilliant minds and institutions that deliver positive change and shape Africa’s future. It is to honour CEO’s businesses, brands, products and services as well as public officers that have excelled and demonstrated uncommon initiative, drive and leadership in Africa economy.” he added.

“The African Brands is an initiative that provides visibility for African Brands, Products and Services through its magazine publication where organizations advert their products and services, its annual congress brings together brand experts to discuss how growth can be achieved in Africa,” said Ofose.