Foundation to disburse N6.5m in support of indigent students

By Elizabeth Osayande

The President/Coordinating Pastor, Heal the World Mission & Tola Olukilede Ministries, Apostle Tola Olukilede, has disclosed plans of his NGO, to disburse N6,543,300 as part of proposed scholarship payment for indigent children, in the 2023/2024 academic session.

The scholarship payment he explained will be for children and students, from basic to tertiary levels of education.

Speaking to journalists, the Apostle of the Covenant Practice, explained that: ” Our commitment to education has borne significant fruit during the 2022/2023 session. We are thrilled to announce a total of 288 deserving students were granted scholarships, exemplifying our unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers to quality education.

“Our financial stewardship has been instrumental in driving change. During the last academic session, our partners pulled N1,915,500, in addition to N5,000,000 donated by the founder.

“So, we are excited to reveal that a proposed scholarship payment of N6,543,300 for the 2023/2024 session, will be used to elevate our impact even further.

“Right now we have 288 and some of them are graduating. So we are going to add more students. We are looking at a minimum of 300 children to support. The donation goes as follows: Those in the primary school collect N25,000 annually, by their parents to buy them books and other school materials; as we encourage them to go to public schools.

“The secondary school students also collect the same thing. However, doing WAEC and JAMB, we pay for them. For the university, we give them N50,000, and we also assist them in terms of payment for their projects.”

The philanthropist added that the foundation, has in the last 26 years been impacting the lives of the needy through various initiatives, supports, and scholarships, through the dedication of 20 partners.

While calling for more partners to join the foundation, Olukilede noted that affluent Nigerians should continue to impact the lives of people, especially those in their local communities. This is as he noted that funding and deception by people often were some of the challenges facing the NGO.