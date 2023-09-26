Foundation donates learning materials to pupils in Edo

The Emmanuel Osemota Foundation (EOF), has continued to be a beacon of hope for education in Edo State, Nigeria. As its annual practice, it has donated essential learning materials to pupils across the region. The materials included books and pencils, among others.

The benefiting schools are Osakpawman Primary School and Orhuaghide Primary School in Orhua, Uhunmwode Local Government areas.Founded by an epidemiologist, Emmanuel Osemota, based in the United States, the EOF’s commitment to education has left an indelible mark.

The foundation’s generosity encompasses a wide range of educational resources, including textbooks, stationery, and educational aids, all aimed at enhancing the learning journey of primary school students. The goal is to equip them with the tools necessary for academic success.

Emmanuel Osemota, the driving force behind the foundation, reiterated his passion for closing educational gaps in Edo State. He stated, “EOF is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to all pupils, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds, recognising education as the cornerstone of a thriving society.”

The impact of EOF’s efforts is palpable, with improved academic performance, motivation, and a renewed enthusiasm for learning evident among the state’s youth.The annual event organised by EOF has become highly anticipated in Edo State, garnering appreciation from educators, parents, and the local community.

This year, the EOF team visited Eguare Primary School in Ekpoma, with the Local Government Ministry of Education witnessing the event.However, challenges persist in Edo State’s educational landscape, including limited resources, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of qualified teachers. The EOF acknowledges these obstacles and is committed to addressing them through various initiatives.

Osemota envisions a future where the youth of Edo State are educated and empowered. His foundation’s tireless efforts are instrumental in moving closer to this vision, ensuring that every child in Edo State has access to quality education, regardless of their circumstances.