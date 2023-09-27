Former UNICAL VC urges Gov Otu to focus on governance after tribunal verdict

By Emma Una, CALABAR

IMMEDIATE past Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Zana Akpagu has admonished the Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu to focus on governance now that he has won at the election Tribunal.

In a statement in Calabar on behalf of the group, Northern Cross River Front signed by Professor Akpagu who is Chairman of the group and High Chief Henry Onwe, the Secretary, the group said the victory of the governor is a confirmation and reaffirmation of the overwhelming mandate freely given by the people of Cross River State to the two leaders.

“Sir, we heartily congratulate you and your deputy on your overwhelming victory at the polls, your successful inauguration into office and the very impressive scorecard of their Excellencies’ first 100 days in office.

“The 10-man group which is an assemblage of seasoned politicians with a huge followership insisted that Governor Otu’s tribunal victory is a vindication of the rotation principles adopted by Crosriverians which has guaranteed justice, equity, fairness and harmonious coexistence in the state,” the statement read.

Prof Akpagu”s group reminded the governor that the ground swell of support and goodwill shows that he is passionately loved by the people reason they fondly refer to him ‘as Sweet Prince’.

They also called on the opposition to sheathe their sword and join hands with the government for the rapid development of the state.

“The good works started by the governor as seen in the first 100 days in office speaks volume and heavens bear testament to the work he is set to do and as such no one should frustrate the plan of God for our dear state.

“This is what the people of the state have been yearning for and their prayers brought you to office and nobody should attempt to stop Cross Riverians from enjoying moment of good governance,” the group concluded.