Former Reps’ Leader hails Enugu Guber tribunal judgement

Immediate past Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has congratulated the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on his victory at the election tribunal.

It would be recalled that, the Enugu Governorship election petition tribunal, sitting in Enugu, on Thursday, gave its judgement in favour of Governor Peter Mbah, who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja, Okechukwu said the judgement was a total reflection of the general will of the people, who voted for the governor in the last general elections.

He also lauded the civility of the Governor’s opponents in approaching the tribunal, saying that such move would strengthen democracy and cultivate civility amongst political actors.

The former vibrant lawmaker who represented the people of Aninri/Agwu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State added that the outcome of the tribunal had further affirmed the results from the various polling units, wards and local government areas of Enugu State.

He said: “This is a total reflection of the general will of the people and I’m happy the whole process has ended in peace. I commend the diligence of the panel in arriving at the judgement, which should be embraced by all.

“I sincerely congratulate His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, on this great victory and commend him for extending a hand of fellowship to others, who he has rightly described as brethren and partners in building the Enugu of our dream”.

“I admire the courage of Governor’s opponents in seeking help from the election tribunal. That is the beauty of democracy and it helps to strengthen democratic principles and institutions and solidify peace and harmony amongst the people”.

Okechukwu also urged the petitioners to close ranks with Governor Mbah and place the interest of the people of Enugu State above theirs and contribute their quota to move the state forward.