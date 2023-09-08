Former RCCG Pastor, Ghandi Laoye arrives Ogbomoso for installation as new Soun

A former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House, Washington DC, the United States, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, on Friday, arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for a ritual rite and installation as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Laoye was selected by Oyo State Governor, Seyin Makinde last week Saturday, to be the new Soun, the traditional stool that has been vacant since Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021.

Laoye arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private helicopter, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

Last week, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Olusegun Olayiwola announced the selection of Laoye by the governor, after the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement added.