Foreign rescuers join Morocco quake race as death toll hits 2,862

Volunteers search for survivors in the rubble in the village of Talat N’Yacoub, south of Marrakech on September 11, 2023. – The quake killed at least 2,122 people, injured more than 2,400 others, and flattened entire villages. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

•Buhari saddened over tragedy

•France refutes Morocco snub over aid offer

By Tunde Oso (with agencies report) & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AT least 2,862 people were killed in the strongest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco, the interior ministry said on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,700 dead.

Another 2,562 people were injured, the ministry said, with rescue workers now facing a race against time to find survivors.

Foreign rescuers join Morocco quake race against time

Moroccan rescuers supported by newly-arrived foreign teams yesterday faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble of mountain villages, on the third day after the country’s strongest-ever earthquake.

In the disaster-stricken community of Talat Nyacoub, 12 ambulances and several dozen 4X4s from the army and police were deployed while around 100 Moroccan rescuers were searching for signs of life amid the collapsed buildings.

Nearby, AFP saw a Spanish team of 30 firefighters, a doctor, nurse and two technicians coordinating with Moroccan authorities before starting to dig, as a helicopter flew overhead.

“The big difficulty is in zones remote and difficult to access, like here, but the injured are choppered out,” Annika Coll, who heads the Spanish team, told AFP.

About 70 kilometres (40 miles) north, another Spanish team from the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) had set up camp since Sunday night on the edge of Amizmiz village.

Albert Vasquez, the unit’s communications officer, said his team was awaiting a meeting with Moroccan civil defence to determine exactly where they were needed.

Time was short, and Vasquez warned that “it’s very difficult to find people alive after three days”.

A UME unit assisted after a February earthquake struck Turkey, killing tens of thousands there and in Syria. The team still found people after seven days despite the challenge, Vasquez added.

“Hope is still there,” he said.

The rescuers are assisted by four dogs and microcameras that can be fed into the rubble in an effort to detect signs of life.

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he is deeply saddened by the death of hundreds of people, injury to many and damage in many places by the strong earthquake that struck central Morocco.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, explained that the letter, sent to the Royal Palace in Rabat in Morocco was personally signed by the former President.

In a personal letter to King Muhammad the V1, the ruler of Morocco, the former President said: “I’am deeply saddened by the loss of lives destruction of property caused by the earthquake. I stand in solidarity with Your Majesty and the people of Morocco in this difficult time and pray for the swift recovery of those who were affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may Allah bring peace and solace to those affected.

France insists no Morocco snub over quake aid

France is insisting that the reluctance of Morocco to accept French offers of aid in the wake of Friday’s devastating quake does not represent a snub, even if it comes at a time of growing tensions between Rabat and the former colonial power.

Along with the United States, France was conspicuously absent from a list of four countries Morocco said on Sunday it would seek aid from — Britain, Qatar, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

The apparent refusal of Rabat to call on Paris has sparked astonishment among some aid groups, given that widespread use of French in Morocco could ease distribution and also considering France’s reputation for technical expertise in the sector.

Asked why Morocco had accepted additional aid and support to be flown in from the four other countries, but not France, Colonna said “this debate is inappropriate”.

Morocco is “sovereign” and “alone entitled to determine what its needs are”, she said.

“People are suffering. People need help,” she said.