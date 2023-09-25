For sake of equity, give S/East more Ministers, APC youths tell Tinubu

Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE South East APC Young Progressives Forum has called on President Bola Tinubu to give the South East geopolitical zone, at least two additional Ministers, for the sake of inclusion in the Nigeria project.

Addressing reporters in Awka on Monday, the convener of the forum, Comrade Paschal Candle, lamented a situation whereby the South East was given only five ministerial slots, the least among the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Candle also called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to fulfil his promise when Senators from South East drew his attention to the anomaly during which he promised to meet with Mr President and speak with him over the matter.

The group’s statement, which was copied to the Vice President, the Senate President and the national chairman of APC, among others, observed that with the nomination of the substantive Minister of Youth Development from Kwara State, the North Central geopolitical zone with six states now has nine ministers, while the South West with six states now has 10 ministers following the nomination of the Minister of State for Youths Development from Ondo State.

The statement said: “The South East geopolitical zone with five states remains the only zone among the six geopolitical zones without an additional Minister. In fact, we we have only five Ministers without any zonal representation.

“This is against the principle of federal character and laws of our nation. The ugly situation of this ministerial nomination from the South East was formally brought to light in a motion tabled by Senator Dr Tony Nwoye of Anambra North Senatorial District and other Senators from South East on the floor of The Senate. They let Nigerians know that whereas all other zones in the country had extra nominations, the South East had none.

“This is clear violation of section 14(3) of 1999 constitution as amended and section 5 (a) & (b) under Part 3 of Federal Character Commission Act Laws of Federation 2004 in ministerial appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We also want to draw the attention of Mr President and National Assembly on Section 14 (3) of 1999 constitution as amended which provides that the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few state or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.

“We therefore wish to cry unto Mr President to find a way to remedy this glaring anomaly as this is no longer an oversight, but seemingly deliberate.

“While we understand that cabinet positions are not the only appointments, however for equity to be seen to be upheld, at least two additional Ministers need to be appointed by Mr. President from the South East.”

The group specifically urged the President to consider nominating someone from the youth constituency in the South East geopolitical zone and someone who has the capacity and capability, to fill the position of the Minister for Youths, even as a Minister of State for Youth Development.

“The South East APC Young Progressives Forum therefore pleads with the president to readjust this latest appointments and give the South East at least two additional ministerial slots for the sake of inclusion.

“This appeal has become necessary because of the need to give the South East an extra ministerial slot since it is the only zone that did not have extra ministerial nominees.

“We have within the South East APC fold, highly capable and energetic young professionals and grassroot politicians who are capable of revolutionizing the Ministry of Youths and we implore Mr. President to choose this Minister from a pool of highly qualified young progressives who can easily be found in the five South East states.

“We have young inspirational figures in the South East progressives fold who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours.

“What Nigeria needs currently is a formula that will unleash the latent entrepreneurial and creative potentials resident in our vast population of youths. This is the best way to renew the hope of teeming youths.

“There is no better region to produce a Minister that can tap this youthful potential other than the South East, which is known as a zone of relentless entrepreneurs”, the APC Forum added.