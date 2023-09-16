Food Security: Value Chain Devt Programme positively impacts Nigerian farmers – IFAD

…as FG hails programme implementation, impact

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the Tinubu-led administration assures to boost food security, the International Finance for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Tuesday, maintained that one of its Programmes implemented in the agricultural sector, Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, had enormously and positively impacted the lives of Nigerian smallholder farmers.

Speaking on sidelines of the ‘FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, 10th Supervision Mission, Inception Workshop’ held in Abuja, the Country Director, IFAD, Dede Ekoue, pointed that the impact had transformed the lives of smallholder farmers who had testified about their standard of living raised, productivity boosted, knowledge on best agricultural practices enhanced, gender inequality within the sector bridged, and resilience sustained.

Ekoue said: “The Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, is a programme that is very impactful, and the impact on the farmers according to available data show the following; first the increase in productivity; it means the investment made by farmers the yields greater results, the productivity for example the crops, is been more than doubled, and that is the first element.

“The second element, production, the quantity that is produced and that is something we monitored also.

“The third element that we monitored is the income generation, and it is very important.

“The fourth element that is critical is the resilience to climate change. We prepare the farmers to be able to be more resilient. For example, we monitor what percentage of farmers are applying this climate smart agriculture practices, and what percentage having access to insurance.

“The fifth element that I would like to highlight that is really important for us, is how do we integrate the youth and women in the programme and this is an area where, for example, gender equality VCDP has been recognized worldwide for the strong results in terms of gender reaching out for women.

“So those are some of the elements that we are looking into, and now from these assessments that you have done before, together with the farmer because it is not just the data is also the voice of the farmers.

“One of the elements that the farmers wanted to have enhanced in the VCDP is digital solution, and so we have listened to this voice of the farmers, and we have just come back from Kenya where we were with VCDP to learn on innovative approach to integrate digital solutions in agriculture, so that we can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our programme.

“This is really important and good to know of our programme been assessed based on data, farmers perspective, and they must be in line with national policies. So that’s what we do and we think.

“As Director of Programme Coordination Unit from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security mentioned, VCDP is in line with national priority and is making significant strides and we are here at the joint supervision mission to see how we can push the boundary forward so that we can have a greater impact on smallholder farmers, food security, and also job creation, all those elements that are key for the presidential declaration on food emergency.”

Earlier, in her speech to commence the meeting, she said “We aim to explore how we can further scale up best practice and leverage the lessons learned during the UN food Systems Summit to support the ongoing project implementation.”

She further stated that use of technology will be leveraged upon to make smallholder farmers and project managers benefit more as it would help transform traditional farming practices and boost the rural economy.

Meanwhile, the Director, Project Coordination Unit, PCU, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Musa Bukar, hailed the VCDP project over adding value to the lives of smallholder farmers, and boosting rice and cassava productions amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has impacted us so well, it is part of the reasons why during the COVID-19 lockdown, no rice was imported into the country, yet we were able to feed ourselves; This is a result of the impact of VCDP at the grassroots level”, Bukar said.

Also, the National Programme Coordinator,Value Chain Development Programme, Dr Fatima Aliyu, explained that the essence of the FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, 10th Supervision Mission, Inception Workshop is to assess the impact the project has made on our smallholder farmers; and identity bottlenecks as far as the implementation is concerned and what needs to be done going forward.

“So now the mission is here to assess the progress of the two additional financing (2018 and 2019) because they are running concurrently to see the impact that the project has made on our smallholder farmers; what we done, our achievements, what are our bottlenecks to implementation and also what needs to be done in order to resolve those issues so that the Programme achieves its aims and objectives as stated in the Programme.

“There are a lot of challenges. For one, the insecurity has affected VCDP a lot. Our States like Benue State, everybody knows what is happening in Benue State, there is a lot of insecurity in that State, in the South East region, we have security issues as well; in Taraba State as well. So that has affected our Programme implementation because farmers cannot go to farms or they cannot expand to other areas because of security issues.

“And then climate change also has affected VCDP adversely. We remember the flood of last year, 2022, most of the States under the VCDP were adversely affected because the States are mostly on the River banks of Niger and Benue.

“Most of our assets were terribly affected and we lost some of our farmers”, Aliyu said.