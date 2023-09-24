Food Security: Scientists urged to deploy technology in potato production

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Scientists at the National Roots Crops Research Institute, NRCRI in Nigeria have been tasked to develop more technologies in the area of improved potato varieties’ resistance to bacteria wilt, and nematodes as well as proper management of potato viruses to ensure sustainable food security in the country.

The call was made at the weekend during the Potato Green Field Day held at the Plateau State University, Bokkos where potato farmers were taken through practical demonstration at a multilocational confined field trial.

Explaining the importance of technology in potato production, the Trial Manager, Global Biotech Potato Partnership, GBPP, Kahya Shuaibu whose work involves the Potato Research Programme at the NRCRI, Kuru said such would improve yield, ensure availability, and improve farmers’ economic power among others.

He said, “The greenfield days are normally organized to serve the dual purpose of increasing the adoption of new technologies and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) in the target crops, which is expected to result in increased yield and sustainable income for the farmers to improve their livelihoods.

“These events aim to create avenues for farmers, agricultural extension workers, and researchers to share knowledge and experiences among themselves on the interventions being demonstrated and also intended to showcase our research findings.

“Potato late blight (caused by the Oomycete Phytophthora infestans) is a disease of major importance in many regions of the world where potato is grown. It is a threat to food security in Nigeria. Serious outbreaks of potato late blight have occurred over the years in Nigeria, especially Plateau State, the major producing area in the country. In 2022, about 32,000 hectares of potatoes were destroyed by the diseases in Plateau State.”

He added that the devastation jolted stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the menace and, the recommendations made included, “Immediate procurement and distribution to farmers of two fungicides (Pyraclostrobin) and (Azoxystrobin 200g/l + Difenoconazole 125g/l SC) newly recommended by NRCRI, Umudike for the control of late blight diseases.

“Rapid multiplication of early maturing varieties (Nicola Marabel etc.) using tissue culture techniques. Commercial release and deployment of late blight resistant Biotech Potatoes.”

Currently, Shuaibu noted that multilocational confined trials carried out at Plateau State University Bokkos and Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State have the objectives to “Assess the effectiveness of Biotech potato resistant to late blight under natural infection. Evaluate the resistance of Biotech potato under rain-fed conditions of natural infection across the potato growing areas of Nigeria.

“Evaluate the growth and yield of the Biotech potato without fungicide application. Release and register and deploy promising events as varieties for commercial use in Nigeria.”

He charged NRCRI Scientists to “develop more technologies in the area of improved potato varieties resistance to Bacteria wilt, Nematodes as well as proper management of potato viruses for sustainable food security in Nigeria,” and called on farmers to “always follow all the GAP to increase yield.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Potato Programme, NRCRI, Kuru, Dr. Christian Nwadili stated that there is a need to promote biotech potatoes.

His words, “Potatoe is a staple food for millions of Nigerians and is one of our flagship crops. It is also a major source of income for farmers, especially in Plateau state. However, our potato sector faces a number of challenges including low productivity, inadequate access to the market, and more importantly, pests and diseases.

“This greenfield day is an important opportunity for us to view and observe some biotech potatoes undergoing development. We need to find ways to increase potato productivity and make the potato sector more resilient to pests and diseases.

“I believe that this greenfield day will be a valuable step towards achieving our shared goal of promoting potato improvement for national development… I am confident that this green field day will be an opportunity for us to see what biotech potatoes hold for us. The Institute will do everything within its power to put potatoes at the forefront of the economy.”

However, the farmers were taken through in-depth discussions with practical examples at the field to make them understand why they should embrace technology in potato farming.