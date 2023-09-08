Food Production: Tinubu’s Govt working to reduce prices of fertilizers – AFAN

….wants penetration of mechanization, technology in agric sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS food prices remain above the rooftop, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Thursday, assured members and Nigerians of ongoing efforts by President Bola Tinubu to reduce prices of fertilizers among other things.

In a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Ibrahim Kabir, the apex farmers body has resolved to set up three committees to ensure the emergency declared on food security by the President is achieved.

According to Kabir, it has become imperative to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure farmers are reached and do what the government has put in place to boost food security.

The three committees are, Seed Committee, Mechanization Committee and Science, Technology and Innovation, STI.

He said: “In order to collaborate fully with the laudable emergency on Food Security declared by the Tinubu Administration AFAN has decided to set up 3 committees namely: Seed Committee, Mechanization Committee and Science, Technology and Innovation, STI, Committee in addition to its existing Fertilizer Committee already working with the Federal Government to fashion out the best way to bring down the price of fertilizer so that the smallholder farmers will be able to scale their productivity to be able to bring about the much needed Food Security.

“It is pertinent to note that the food system requires synergy with all stakeholders in order to fully reinvigorate it and make food less costly and therefore readily available to majority of the people.

“Seed, they say, is sino-quo-non to agricultural productivity and its optimum utilization is germane in the quest for the attainment of food security.

“Mechanization essentially replaces human power with machine power thereby optimizing efficiency through the maximum utilization of mechanical advantage.

“In Nigeria, today mechanization is below average and for it to reach a desired level certain improvisations, innovations and sometimes disruptive innovations may have to be embraced.

“In the short term small hand-held and light farm machinery must be utilized before procuring heavier and more efficient farm machinery which cost more,especially, taking cognizance of the dwindling purchasing power of the NAIRA.

“Another very important vehicle for scaling up productivity is the full deployment of Science, Technology and Innovation, STI, which has so many components from mitigation of climate change, climate smart Agriculture, deployment of Agricultural Biotechnology, artificial insemination,vertical farming, hydroponics, System of c

Crop Intensification, SCI, Good Agricultural Practice (GAP), food safety, further research to mitigate or reduce post harvest loss, value addition,storage, sales, marketing, and among others.

“To enable AFAN to collaborate effectively in the food security question we have decided on proactively setting up the committees as outlined forthwith.”