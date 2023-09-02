Focus on providing fresh water for Abuja communities — CSOs tell FCT Minister, Wike

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have directed their appeal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to prioritize the provision of fresh water supply to communities in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the call for immediate action comes in response to the worsening water shortage crisis and the dire impact it has had on the lives of Abuja residents in rural communities.

The Acting Executive Director, Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, Mr. Success Ikponnwossa, made the call at the unveiling of the water project in Shere-Koro community, Mpape, at the weekend, in Abuja.

The project was, however, implemented by a cluster of NGOs namely: Leader Joe 1808 Foundation; The Ghana Aid Foundation; Mee and Cee Development Foundation and Halimat Foundation.

He said: “For me, he said he wants to uphold the master plan of FCT and I am sure he is concentrating on the municipal area, he is not looking at these remote communities that barely have light or water to drink. But, for me, my charge is that he should collaborate with NGOs.

“I know there is a CSR department in the FCDA but it is not functional, because I’ve been in this sector for a very long time, so they need to reactivate them so that they can have a cluster of NGOs who are doing things in the FCT, and then see how they can use to the NGO, instead of channeling money to vendors, like contractors to go and do substandard boreholes.”

He said the decision to offer clean water to rural communities stemmed from the abysmal state they had been in for years, particularly with no access to clean water.

Speaking on the importance of water, he said the solar-powered borehole water facility, equipped with modern filtration and purification systems, is not only expected to improve the overall health and well-being of the community but also to increase economic opportunities and alleviate poverty in the region.

“So at the time we were doing our survey around the communities in our FCT, we discovered that Shere actually had these boreholes, but for the past two years, these boreholes have been damaged, no repairs, nothing, no maintenance so they all resorted to streams and well water and if you go to the stream it is very shallow.

“So, we see that there are a lot of women in this community, a lot of children in this community, and even pregnant women and they need clean water. So, we decided that yes, we should be able to refurbish and upgrade the solar power to serve the community and that is why we have to pick here so you can make the desired impact”, he said

On her part, the project coordinator, Mee and Cee Development Foundation, Vivian Amalu, said: “Water crisis is a health crisis. Access to safe and clean drinking water is very important in the fight against waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, and diarrhea which can be fatal

She said with the refurbishment and upgrading of the borehole to solar powered system, the Shere community will have improved the health and well-being of the people in Shere community

On his part, the District Head of the Shere-Koro, Alhaji Danladi Ibrahim Jirah, represented by Sarkin Paclan Shere, Alhaji Bissallah Danladi, while expressing his gratitude, urged FG to support the efforts of CSOs in driving development in rural communities across Nigeria.