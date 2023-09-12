Focus on agriculture value chain to tackle poverty — FG tells Governors

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The Federal Government has charged the various State Governments to focus on the agricultural value chain to drive the country’s economic development and tackle poverty among the populace.

Speaking at the 22nd edition of the Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning Meetings in Osogbo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Nebeolisa Anako said focusing on food system transformation could fight malnutrition and enhance employment opportunities for youths.

According to him, focusing on the Agricultural value chain could improve the bio-economy while enhancing nutritional value could be achieved through a focus on the food transformation pathway thereby tackling stunted growth among rural dwellers.

The meeting with the theme: “Imperative for Restoring Nigeria on the Path of Sustainable Economic Growth and Development”, he added, would focus on addressing hardship among the populace due to several economic reforms of the present administration.

“The importance and urgency of this year’s theme for this August body, the JPB is unmistakable. The JPB made up of seasoned and tested Public Administrators, Planners, Top Bureaucrats and Economy specialists at both Federal and State level has a mandate to bring up useful ideas and pathways before the NCDP who will advice Government on sure-footed solutions.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge all the Representatives of the 36 States here to encourage their respective Governors and stakeholders to pay more attention to the development of the agricultural value-chain for improved bio-economy; and to pay more attention to the Food Systems transformation Pathways for improved Nutrition as panaceas to reducing unemployment, and stunted growth, particularly in the Rural and Under-Served Areas of the nation, in line with the declaration of State of emergency in the sector, by this Administration.

“We must strengthen the collaboration and synergy between the Federal Government, the State Government, and Local Governments towards effective implementation of all the resolutions/decisions of the Joint Planning Board/National Council on Development Planning (JPB/NCDP) as a way to fastrack national developmental objectives”, he said.

Setting the context of the meeting, the Director of Special Duties in the Ministry, Gloria Ahmed, said participants would after the event, have more understanding of strategies to address economic issues for visible development at the National and Sub-national levels.

“It is also hoped that through robust peer-review and experience sharing among participants, there would be better prospects for all round socio-economic development across the nation”, she added.