FOCI promises to prioritize Tinubu’s policies

Tinubu

The Federation of Construction Industry, FOCI, has promised to key into the policies and programmed of President Bola Tinubu with a view to helping the administration to deliver on its Renewed Hope agenda .

The President of FOCI, High Chief Vincent Barrah , who made the commitment, while speaking at the 67th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the association in Abuja, applauded President Tinubu for 2023 budgetary allocation for capital projects.

Meanwhile, FOCI has announced its resolution to key into the concrete technology in road construction being initiated by the Minister of Works, Engr. Umahi.

It therefore, agreed to work with the Minister, the Ministry and as well partner with all stakeholders to workout modalities on how to transform from asphalt road to concrete road construction.

According to High Chief Barrah, “We commend the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We discovered that he is actually up to the Renewed Hope agenda.

“In the budget of 2023, we discovered a significant increase in the budget for capital projects. In fact, statistically it shows that we have increase of 12 percent in the budget for capital projects against the budget for last year.

‘This is a boost for the industry and we hope that it will be judiciously implemented and that the transformation that he is expecting will surely take place. “

Speaking on the FOCI’s confidence in the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, Barrah said the minister has a record of excitement performance as witnessed in immediate past stewardship as Ebonyi State Governor.

He said, “The honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi , we have absolute confidence in his leadership and administration. His track record from Ebonyi State where he was a former Governor speaks volume.

“He has already hit the ground running by visiting the six geo-political zones in the country assessing projects. And we align with him in the constitution industry to bring to pass the desires and aspiration for works .

“Our members are critical stakeholders and we assure him that we are going to partner with him to move he nation forward with particular reference to projects which is our area of specialization.”

On the adoption of concrete technology, the FOCI President noted that, “We are aware and he has informed the various stakeholders of his desire to transform from asphalt to concrete road.

“We in the constitution industry, Minister of Works is our major employer . We have no objection but the modalities to transform from asphalt road to concrete road will be formalized.

“We going to partner with ministry, we are going to partner with all stakeholders to workout modalities on how to transform from asphalt road to concrete road. We are going to work with him to actualize this.

‘Once the modalities are worked out, the implementation becomes easy for us.”

On wether adopting of the technology will come with some challenges, he said, “Yes, especially for existing projects. You know the existing projects, the contracts are awarded based on asphalt laying.

“To change to concrete road, a lot has to be done. A lot of changes will take place. That is what I mean, that our members will partner with the minister and the ministry to work out the modalities on how to face the challenges and then transit to his desire.”

The President of FOCI, who also spoke on why the country is experiencing delay in execution of road contracts, blamed the ugly trend on lack of adequate finance to fund road projects.

He said, “Well, the major problem of non completion of projects is fund. You are aware that government is the major employers of contractors and the capital projects. The members of our federation are ready to work anytime, any day. In fact we are ready to work, shift duty night and day if we are finished.

“You know the economy has not been friendly world wide. It is also affecting Nigeria. So, funding is one of the major problems facing the industry. If we are adequately funded, the members of the construction industry will deliver. We have always delivered and we will continue to deliver.

On why project like the Abuja -Lokoja road awarded over sixteen years ago remained uncompleted despite the yearly budgetary allocation to it, he explained further that, “The fund been made available in each budget circle not adequate and that is the issue.

“If you are building a house and you employ a contractor to build your house and the house is costing N10 million and give him N2 million, do you expect him to complete the project with that N2 million?

“And as the employer you are not funding him again. And do you know what happened? When you delay in completing a project, you are forced to have variation because what you have done already with the time, the rain , the weather will diminish.

“And also the cost of materials will increase. See what is happening in the economy, we have already told you in our address that the cost of construction materials change daily. So, if the cost of cement two years ago, you compare now with the cost you will discover that it is not the same.

“So, these are some of the things contributing. If the capital projects are well funded, completion will be on time. There will be no need for variation. There will be no need for delay. Fund has been and will continue to be the challenge. “

While commending President Bola Tinubu for appointment of Barrister Nyeson Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Chief Barrah said the immediate past Governor of Rivers State will surely replicate his excellent performance in the garden city in the nation’s capital.

According to him, “We in the Federation of Construction Industry, we are so glad and happy that we have the former Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyeson Wike as Minister of FCT.

“We all know him as Mr. Project. And within his first four weeks in office he has gone round almost all the FCT City revaluing and evaluating projects . And we are so proud to have him . He is a blessing to the Federal Capital Territory, an action minister.

“We want to tell you that, recently he has desire and he has made policy statements to rehabilitate 135 roads within the FCT. And this is a welcome development to the residents of FCT.

“So his activities within his last two weeks in office shows you that we are going to have great transformation in Fact. His coming to FCT is God’s sent.

“So, we are going to partner with him . Members of Federation of Construction Industry we are stakeholders, we are having various projects and he is already going round .

“So, we are going to partner with him to actualize his dream and vision of leaving a better FCT than he met it. We want to sincerely appreciate him. “