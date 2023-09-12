FME, UNICEF celebrate as NLP hits 500,000 users

By Kelechi Ezeanochie, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The Federal Ministry of Education, FME, and UNICEF celebrate the Nigeria Learning Passport, NLP, hitting the 500,000-user milestone, marking a significant turning point in Nigeria’s educational journey.

The accomplishment demonstrates the government’s dedication to modernising the educational system and ensuring that every kid in Nigeria can get high-quality instruction that is individualised for their needs.

Disclosing the development in Abuja, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms.CristianMunduate,said, “Reaching 500,000 users isn’t just a reflection of a successful platform, but of the government’s visionary leadership and dedication to its citizens. As we set our sights on 1.5 million NLP users by 2024, the continued strategic guidance and involvement of FME will be invaluable.

“I stay on top of my class work at home or school, and I like that they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the NLP platform”. “I was impressed at the selection of courses available on the NLP platform– everything from biology to mathematics to entrepreneurial and secretarial studies,” said Bolade Ayomide – 14-year-old student at the Government Senior College Agege, Lagos.