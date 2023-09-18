Flyzone joins big league @ 2023 Akwaaba Travel Expo

By Onyeka Ezike

The Principal Executive Officer of Flyzone Tourism, Mr. Awomoyi Ayodeji, has been recognised as Travel Personality of the Year, 2023.

The recognition by the organisers of Africa Travel Market ‘Akwaaba’ which took place recently excited participants at the event inside Eko Convention Centre, Lagos. Flyzone Tourism is the leading Dubai destination management company in Nigeria and West Africa.

With the award, Mr Ayodeji, operator of Flyzone, has been elevated to the class of operators like Allen onyema, Chairman Air Peace, who won the award in 2021.

This remarkable recognition serves as a testament to Ayodeji’s exceptional achievements and contributions to the travel and tourism industry in Nigeria, particularly in the field of outbound travel.

According to the statement from the organisers of Africa Travel Market ‘Akwaaba’ in respect of the award, Ayodeji has been found worthy of being bestowed the award due to his unwavering dedication to excellence and innovative approach as a trailblazer in the field of outbound travel.”

In his response, the Flyzone boss said he feels blessed and grateful to be recognized as one of the top 100 tourism personalities for 2023. He noted that besides the award, he was at the expo to interact with travel agencies and other related tourism outfits: “I came to Akwaaba 2023 to see other travel agencies, airlines, and also to interact with some of my partners. I have been attending Akwaaba Expo for the past four years now, and with this award I will be encouraged to do more in tourism.

“I will use the opportunity to encourage travel agencies, bring innovations, expand travel and agencies’ horizon. I will continue to support travel agencies across Africa.

“The challenge, mostly, is the Nigeria passport. We go through rigorous processes to get the visas. Even if we have genuine travelers that want to travel, most times, we have limitations.”

Founded more than five years, Flyzone has successfully processed thousands of Dubai visas for over 4000 travel agencies. It offers services that provide bespoke solutions to challenges experienced by Nigerian travel agencies.

“We have expanded our coast to Qatar, Uganda, Malaysia, East Africa, Kenya, Dubai and Oman,” Adedeji said. “We have a new product which is the Malta residence, and we have also introduced all these products to our partner travel agents.”

Flyzone offers services that bridge the space between Nigerian travel companies and countries mentioned above and more.

To butress his point, Ayodeji cited the high-quality services rendered by Flyzone, while emphasizing the company’s total package of positive experiences which cuts across related travel and tourism businesses.

“Flyzone services include tour packages, hotel reservations and the procurement of visas to travel agencies on a business-to-business basis. Packages like these have addressed issues of delivery, which in turn make our clients happy,” he said.