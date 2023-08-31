Flour Mills unveils Q1 23/24 financial highlights

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), a key player in Nigeria’s food and agro-allied sectors, has unveiled its unaudited financial performance for the period Q1 2023/2024, showing strong revenue growth across its business segments despite the challenging macro environment.

The report highlights the following: Topline growth of 34% in Q1’24 over Q1’23 showed solid performance across all segments (Food, Agro-Allied, Sugar, and Support Segments by 42%, 22%, 21%, and 10% respectively), driven by volume growth and a favorable mix; Overall gross profit grew by 51% in Q1’24, at a higher rate than revenue growth; Operating Profit before adjustment for foreign exchange losses improved 52% to N31bn; Overall Profit Before Tax was impacted by N22.5bn foreign exchange losses during the Quarter leading to a 9.3 billion loss. However, this is a temporary impact given the timing of the devaluation as of mid-June. FMN has proven its ability to overcome the effects of FX over the years and is comfortable that it will continue to do so; Net Debt improved by N31bn in Q1’24 vs. FY’23, primarily driven by tighter inventory management, reinforcing its commitment to reducing the debt and improving the cash flow. The recent N85bn commercial paper issued at an average rate of 11.75% is foreseen to further reduce the financing costs for the balance of the year, and beyond; Oil and fats business in the Agro Allied segment launched a new product, the Golden Penny Choco Spread with different SKUs confirming our commitment to product innovation and penetration into new markets; and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has continued to focus on local content with further backward integration investments.

This quarter is marked by strong growth in revenue with Gross profits growing ahead of revenue whilst operating profit fell due to FX exchange losses of N22.5bn during the Quarter. The quarter in the review also depicts an increased operational efficiency with accelerated plans for cost optimizations across the Group to ensure competitive product offerings and profitability in the new operating environment.

Commenting on the result, Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director, said: “As a Group, our commitment to ensuring consistent development of local content and capacities is unwavering, and as we churn out content of superior quality, it is of great importance to us today and in the future that we also continue to drive value for our shareholders. We fully understand the consequences of market volatility especially as it relates to our business environment across various focus areas; thus, we are building the business with so much fluidity so that it can withstand both emerging and existing environmental challenges as we continue to feed and enrich lives, everyday.”