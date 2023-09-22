Floods: We’ll clear clogged-up drains — Lagos govt

File photo for illustration.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, assured that special attention would be paid to heavily clogged-up drains as part of de-flooding mechanisms to further ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to address the flooding problem at Funmilayo Bus Stop and upstream of Kushoro/Igbayilola Streets in Agege Local Government Area, the state government has concluded plans to divert traffic from Iyana-Ipaja Road to facilitate the redirection of stormwater and the construction of cross culvert from Saturday, September 23rd, to November 30th, 2023.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, accompanied by the Special Adviser, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu and two Permanent Secretaries, expressed the state government’s readiness to tackle clogged-up drains.

Addressing newsmen, Mr Wahab said: “I would like to assure all residents that the government is not resting on its oars. We are determined to build reliable and excellent infrastructure and will not do a shoddy job. I appeal to residents to be patient with us on some of the ongoing projects whose completion has been delayed by inclement weather.”