Floods loom large in Edo, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Anambra, Niger, Kogi, four others

•Residents on the water path cry: Nowhere to relocate

By Vincent Ujumadu, Peter Duru, Ozioruva Aliu, Davies Ihemnachor, Femi Bolaji, Akuopha Ochuko ,Wole Mosadomi & Denise Agbo

Following the alarm raised by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, that Cameroon has opened the Lagdo Dam, residents of 11 states have been gripped with fear.

Their anxiety stems from the likelihood of flooding, which could destroy lives and property.

The panic was largely informed by the fact that previous incidents of flooding owing to the opening of the dam left scores with bitter experiences.

Up until this moment, victims of last year’s devastating flooding have yet to fully recover given the scale of damages the disaster left in its wake.

To avoid destruction like in the previous years, NEMA urged residents of 11 states in flood-prone areas to relocate to safe places.

The agency said the identified states are located downstream of River Benue.

18 million cubic meters

It disclosed that Cameroon has opened the dam at the rate of 200 cubic meters per second, adding that the level is about 18 million cubic meters of water daily.

Consequently, NEMA called on stakeholders to commence evacuation immediately, adding that government would continue to work with other partners to mitigate the impact.

The affected states include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Anambra.

Others are Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard in these states revealed that residents are not taking the relocation call seriously while no concrete step has been taken in that regard by government.

However, virtually all the states were found to have sensitised their people long before now.

DELTA:

Delta State government has inaugurated a 14-man 2023 Flood Disaster Management Committee with a mandate to propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding.

The committee is also to address the displacement of people and suggest ways for the provision of relief materials to victims.

The committee has the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, as its Chairman and Commissioner for Special Duties, Ejiro Terry, as Co-Chairman.

Emu disclosed that plans were underway to set up camps in the flood-impacted areas to accommodate those who may be affected by the impending flood.

He stated that jingles to sensitise the public were being aired in various media houses to enlighten people on the need to take precautions by moving out from flood-prone areas to avoid being caught up by the impending flood.

Across the coastal and low-land communities, arrangements are currently being made by the people on how to deal with the situation.

President-General of Uwheru community, Ughelli North Local Government Area,LGA, Mr. MacPherson Igbedi, said: “We have announced to the people that they should go to their farms and harvest their crops and look for places they can relocate to. With the situation we are seeing, if the flood comes again like last year, the effect will be much.’’

Similarly, President-General of Igbide community, Isoko South ,LGA, Chief Egba Ugolo, said: “At the local government level, we have been asked to sensitise the people.’’

EDO:

The people of Udaba, Anegbete, Udochi and other areas prone to flooding in Etsako Central and Etsako East LGAs, those of Ilushi in Esan South East LGA and some riverine communities in Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North East and Ovia South West LGAs have been cautioned by the state government to prepare for flooding this season.

The state government urged residents in lowland and riverine areas to be vigilant and relocate to higher places.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard showed that the people are expecting floods which have become an annual occurrence. However, there are fears that some are not ready to use the IDP camp built in 2012.

NIGER:

Residents of the 25 LGAs in Niger State, particularly those who are living in riverine communities have been advised to be watchful and avoid flooded areas.

Some local governments that are flood-prone include Mokwa, Lavun, Lapai, Shiroro, and Wushishi among others.

Already, traditional rulers across the 25 local government areas have been sensitised.

The state has experienced the first phase of flooding while it is currently in the second phase.

In an interview, the acting Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency ,NSEMA, Mallam Garba Salihu, said the state government acted swiftly by identifying the risk-prone areas and directing them to move to the upland areas already earmarked for them.

ANAMBRA:

Anambra State has set machinery in motion to tackle the effects of flood this year.

Apart from setting up a flood committee headed by the deputy governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim, the state government urged people residing within the flood-prone areas to take proactive measures in handling to avoid loss of lives and property.

Many communities in the state are already feeling the heat of the flood, which has led to premature harvesting of crops resulting in monumental losses.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has also asked the people to be alert and endeavour to support each other when the need arises.

Soludo said: “As the annual release of excess water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam is upon us, there is a looming threat of severe flooding that could endanger lives, homes, and livelihoods in vulnerable areas in Nigeria.

“It is crucial to be aware, be informed, and be prepared in the face of this potential disaster.

“The National Emergency Management Agency has told the nation that Cameroon authorities have lately issued their annual dam water release alert, and 11 states, including Anambra, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River are likely to feel the negative impacts of the opening of the dam.

“The Lagdo Dam, located in Cameroon, annually releases excess water to manage its reservoir levels during the rainy season as we are in now.

“This discharge often leads to an increase in the water levels of the Benue River and its tributaries, which could subsequently lead to devastating floods in adjacent downstream areas, including Anambra State.

“Last year’s catastrophic incident served as a painful reminder of the destructive power of these floods, as many communities in our state experienced unprecedented destruction and losses.

“Naturally, the safety of Anambra people under the able leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo is of paramount importance at all times.

“To avert a reoccurrence of last year’s disaster and in preparation for this year’s flood event, the government has taken proactive measures to mitigate the impact of potential flooding.

IDP camps

“To this end, a special flood committee led by the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has since set in motion the contingency plans and risk management mechanisms.”

The statement added that the State Emergency Management Agency ,SEMA, had already sent early warnings to all the people living in riverside and flood-prone areas to immediately relocate to the safe Internally Displaced Persons,IDP, camps provided by the state government.

“Specifically, those residing in usually affected local government areas, such as Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra East and West, Onitsha North and South, Awka North, Idemmili South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala, have been duly advised to relocate without further delay.

“Our elderly citizens, women and children are to be helped to move to the safer IDP camps, along with their properly secured assets, household items, farm produce, livestock and so on.

“Also, the sensitisation and creation of awareness are in full swing as the Transition Committee Council chairmen in the affected LGAs have been mandated to link up with all the churches, markets and other high concentration points within the flood-prone areas to dispense the right information.”

BENUE:

As Benue people wait eagerly for the imminent flooding, the state government said it has designated public schools in 22 LGAs as camps for persons expected to be affected by the disaster in the state.

The acting Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, James Iorpuu, made this known while speaking on arrangements put in place to mitigate the impact in the state.

According to the statement, Iorpuu who made the disclosure when he visited some of the flood-prone communities said the plan was in response to the notification from the Cameroonian authorities of their intention to release excess water from Lagdo Dam into River Benue.

He appealed to those residing on flood plains to vacate such areas for their safety, assuring that the state government was putting everything in place to mitigate the impact of the flood.

Iorpuu said: “This notification is in response to the notice from the Cameroonian authorities on the release of water from the Lagdo Dam over River Benue. The flood is expected to affect people living around the banks of River Benue and people occupying flood-prone areas across 22 LGAs of the state.

”We are calling on residents living around the river bank to move to higher grounds for safety. We have already designated public schools across the 22 LGAs that would be affected as camps for the victims of the impending flood.”

Iorpuu said some of the flood-prone areas within Makurdi include Achusa, Idye, Wurukum market, Genabe, Industrial layout, Kucha Utebe, Demekpe, Wadata market, Rice Mill, Inongun, Agbohough, Judges Quarters and Gyado Villa.

Already, residents of these communities are in a panic mood as they found relocation a difficult option.

RIVERS:

Sunday Vanguard learnt that Rivers State government has put in place measures to mitigate the predicted flooding.

This was made known during a meeting between the Rivers State Flood Management Committee and chairmen of the 23 LGAs to discuss how best to prepare for the floods and ensure minimal damage to lives and property.

A plan that comprises clearing of waterways, vaccination of the people against diseases as well as the provision of shelter and relief materials to internally displaced persons has been put in place.

The NEMA Coordinator South-South Zone, Mr. Godwin Tepiko, told Sunday Vanguard that relocation plans have been completed in most states.

He said in Rivers State, NEMA in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Local Government Flood Centres, has visited flood-prone communities and identified elevated areas where people affected by the flood can be relocated.

He said:”NEMA in South-South in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency, the Local Government Flood Management centers, has gone around the flood-prone communities in the state. And we have been able to identify higher grounds where the people will be relocated.

“We have advised states to set up platforms where these communities will be relocated to and they are adhering to that.

“We have taken the campaign to the communities and the people are getting prepared. The Inland Waterways has also been placed on standby.

“Each state and stakeholders have been put on notice on actions to take.”

TARABA:

Residents of communities in flashpoints have been asked to relocate by Taraba State government. They were also told to brace up for flooding following the opening of Lagdo Dam.

Specifically, communities along the Benue River, spanning from Karim-Lamido, Lau, Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Wukari to Ibbi LGAs were asked to heed the warning.

The longest stretch of the Benue River is found within the boundaries of Taraba State.

“They always tell us to relocate. Where do we relocate to? Who would take care of the cost of relocation? How safe is the place we may relocate to? We are tired, “Mr. Markus Jonah, a community leader in Gassol, said.

ENUGU:

In Enugu State, Sunday Vanguard gathered that a task force on erosion to assist government in controlling and mitigating the impact of flooding has been set up

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders and members of the task force in Enugu.

Some of the LGAs with a high risk of flooding include Enugu East, Enugu South, Enugu North, Nkanu East, Nsukka, Udi, Ezeagu, Nkanu West, Igboeze North, Igboeze South, Igbo-Etiti, Oji River, Uzo Uwani, Aninri, Awgu, and Isi Uzo, among others.

Enugu State is among the states that would experience extended rainfall and likely record 1,300 millimetres to 2,000 millimetres of rainfall this year.

KOGI:

In Kogi State, Sunday Vanguard observed that residents of flood-prone areas have commenced relocation. In some local governments in Kogi East, fear is the word as residents have started relocating to areas considered safe.

The communities are mainly those located along the River Niger.

Unlike in the past when they hardly took the advice to leave their areas, the early warning was taken seriously this time.

Earlier, the federal government said it would relocate 10, 000 persons in Mosun Community in Bassa LGA of the state owing to the fear of flooding.

In the state capital, Lokoja, residents of areas that were affected by last year’s disaster are living in fear.

A few have started making plans to relocate to higher grounds to avoid a repeat of what happened last year.

A resident of Adankolo, Musa Omale, said he is not relying on the government, saying his belongings have been moved to a safer part of the town.

“Last year was a bad experience. We have all been warned. Some are waiting for government, but I can’t afford that risk. What I lost last year to flooding was unquantifiable. My house is empty. My family and I are ready for the flood. When it comes, we will leave,” he stated.