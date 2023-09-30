Flooding: Over 60 houses, property destroyed in Nasarawa, says NASEMA

By David Odama, LAFIA

Director General of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zachary Allumaga said on Saturday that no fewer than 60 houses and several properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a separate flood disaster in Nasarawa state.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists in Lafia, Allumaga said flood incidents in two local government areas of Lafia and Toto in the month of August 2023 left several homes homeless while other valuables belonging to the affected victims were destroyed.

According to the DG, the flood incident in Lafia local government left the Federal University of Lafia off campus where students’ quarters were submerged and property such as computers, mattresses, books food items and other valuables were destroyed as worst hit.

While explaining further, Allumaga said another flood was recorded in the Toto local government area of the state, where about 60 houses were submerged and several properties destroyed.

The NASEMA DG who said flooding in Toto was a result of gully erosion where water passed through to destroy property and left several houses collapsed, said plans were on top gear to provide relief materials to the affected community in Toto and Federal University off-campus in Lafia respectively.

He gave an assurance that the Agency would not relent in it’s determined effort in carrying out its mandate of preventing, and mitigating disasters through awareness creation, evacuation of victims and provision of relief materials for victims of disasters.

“The agency had at the commencement of rainy season, embarked on sensitisation of communities living in high prone areas of River Benue and other flood flash point local government areas to remind the residents of the danger pose by flood”.

He warned the people of the state to strictly adhere to flood predictions by Nigeria Meteorological Agency NiMet and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), by avoiding farming, building on water ways in the state.