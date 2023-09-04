Flood kills 3, destroys 315 houses in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Torrential rain on Sunday killed at least 3 persons and destroyed 315 houses at Dakin gari town under the Suru local government area of Kebbi state.

The governor of Kebbi state, Dr Nasir Idris on a sympathy visit and on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the ravaging flood, donated N40m to the deceased families and ordered that each victim must be given five hundred thousand naira each as a temporary measure to cushion the effect of the devastating flood.

Idris, while condoling the bereaved families pledged to construct drainage channels in the affected areas to avert future occurrences of the ugly incident.

He directed the relevant ministry to expedite action to guard against further destruction of lives and properties across the state.