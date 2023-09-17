Flood: Delta Govt prepares to avert impact

In a bid to avert the impact of the anticipated flood, the Delta State Government flood and disaster management committee has visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in the State to assess the camp facilities and to renovate them in readiness for accommodation of those who would be affected by the impending flood.

Leading the team in the visit was the co-chair and commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Hon Etacherure Ejiro, and his counterparts from Environment Hon Jamani Ejiro, and Humanitarian Support Services, Hon Orode Uduaghan.

Their first port of call was the Olotu Camp in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State. The team was welcomed by the LGA chairman, Hon Isaac Aguana who provided a tour of the warehouse, clinic, and sanitary units of the camp and assured them of his commitment to improving the camp’s conditions.

He advised that relief materials could also be sent to communities that cannot be reached during the flood by the local government.

The Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, Isoko North LGA was the next port of call. The facilities were examined by the team while the principal expressed his gratitude for the visit and stated the challenges in the camp.

The principal, Mr. Edhebe John stressed the need for renovation as some of the school’s facilities were damaged during last year’s camping.

Utagbe-ogbe Technical College Camp in Ndokwa West LGA was also visited and maintenance work was already ongoing.

Ogbe-Afor primary school camp in Asaba, Oshimili South LGA was the last place that was visited by the team.

In his remarks, the co-chair of the committee, Hon Etacherure Ejiro commended the stakeholders on their roles in maintaining the various camps and assured them that the committee would address the challenges identified.

He commended the state governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for his proactiveness in ensuring that Delta State is prepared for the flood.

He further promised that all challenges identified in connection with the camps would be addressed. According to him, “While it is regrettable that vandalism has occurred in the camps, the committee will take measures to ensure that it does not happen again”. He promised that monitoring teams would be established to oversee these camps before, during their operation, and at the end of camping.