Flood cripples economic activities, displaces residents of Polobubo/Tsekelewu community in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Heavy flood has displaced scores of residents of the Polobubo/Tsekelewu community, Warri North local government area, Delta state.

President Polobubo blocks. of communities, Mr Paul Toruwei told the Vanguard that the situation was very bad, forcing victims of the flood to depend on canoes for movement in the community.

Continuing, he said the flood has destroyed economic life in the area as fishermen, and farmers no longer go about their businesses, adding that churches were among public places that had been forced to shut down activities by the flood.

He further appealed to the federal and the Delta state governments to come to the aid of the area.