Fix economy to curb Japa syndrome, ex-varsity VC tells FG

By Shina Abubakar

FORMER Vice-Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Abeokuta in Ogun State, Professor Dapo Asalu, yesterday, noted that for the Federal Government to stop the brain drain menace, it must fix the economy to dissuade youths from leaving the country.

While describing that investing over 15,000 pounds on possessing a master’s Degree abroad when similar quality education is available here cheaper, as a waste of resources, he urged political leaders in Nigeria to focus on fixing infrastructure and insecurity.

Delivering a paper at the Redeemer’s University 15th convocation lecture at the University’s campus Ede, Professor Asalu said the popular japa syndrome is self-enslavement.

He said: “Our country is blessed but we, willfully destroyed our country, electricity zero, transportation collapse, no airline, no functional rain system, the roads are bad, political leaders are stealing our money unchecked, elections are not credible, there is no job for the populace, there is insecurity everywhere, hence, the youths embrace japa.

“The japa syndrome is an enemy of Nigeria because we are losing our leaders of tomorrow, we are losing our talents and we are our services.

“We cannot continue to be in a nation where the worst rule over the best, where religious sentiment and ethnic nepotism govern over merit, where looting our treasury with impunity reigns and debt burdens the citizens.

“Our government must stop the trend by investing in infrastructure, revamping the economy, addressing insecurity, establishing industries and attracting back our best brain through competitive living wage to transform our economy.”