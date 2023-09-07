First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to headline Nigeria growth, trade summit

With the current economic and security challenges, Nigeria is currently bleeding from brain drain that is occasioned by the unending exodus of skilled and young Nigerians for greener pastures outside.

In a bid to stem this tide, CABS NEWS in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, Nigeria Consulate in New York and the Nigeria Conversation is set to organise a one-day summit in New York, United States of America, titled Nigeria Economic Growth and Trade Summit 2023.

The theme of this summit is: “Stemming Migration Flows by Proving Basic Needs.”

The summit is built to hold alongside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and will take place on September 18, 3pm EST at the Nigeria House 628 2nd Avenue, 21st Floor, New York.

Headlining the event as Special Guest of Honour will be Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria.

She will be accompanied by governor’s wives including Olufolake Abdulrasaq, first lady of Kwara State and chairperson of Nigeria Governors Wives Forum.

Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, first lady of Lagos State; Tamunominini Makinde, first lady of Oyo State; Chioma Uzodima, first lady of Imo State; Bamidele Abiodun, first lady of Ogun State; Zualihat Dikko Radda, first lady of Katsina State; and Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya, first lady of Gombe State, will be present.

Other dignitaries include Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ambassador Tijani Muhammad-Bande, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations; Ambassador Lot Peter Egopija, Consul General, The Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, United States of America; Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly.

AbdulRasheed Abubakar, founder and CEO CABS News and Publisher of the Diaspora Today Magazine, said “The hitherto exodus and migration of able-bodied Africans, especially Nigerians to the Western world for greener pastures and a better standard of living was encapsulated in the Japa syndrome.

“This syndrome summarises the challenges of insecurity, widespread poverty, unemployment, economic instability and kidnaping for ransom occasioned by institutionalised corruption and leadership deficit, that has propelled many energetic and productive Nigerians to leave the country in droves to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other developed countries.

“Meanwhile, evidence has shown that the absence of basic needs and social amenities for the citizens to explore their potential and conduct their economic activities to earn a meaningful living is the primary push factor for the perceived escape to developed countries.

“Consequently, Nigeria is faced with the problem of brain drain that has denied the country of its most productive and talented citizens capable of repositioning the country for global competition.”