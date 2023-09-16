First Lady office hasn’t diminished Tinubu’s Christian values – NCPC boss

Oluremi Tinubu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Welfare Commission, NCPC, Reverend Yakubu Pam, has expressed gratitude to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for donating N500 million to 500 families affected by violent conflicts in Plateau State.

Pam said the First Lady’s donation of N500 million to 500 families who were victims of violent conflicts across Plateau State is a clear example of her commitment to charity as well as empathy.

The NCPC boss said this in a letter of appreciation to Mrs. Tinubu, a copy of which was sighted, in Abuja, on Saturday.

Pam described the First Lady’s gesture as worthy of emulation by public-spirited individuals and organizations.

He said, “It is not just about the amount but the empathy, sense of commitment as well as the humility of going there to make the donation to those 500 families across six local government areas of Plateau state,” said Reverend Pam who is also an indigene of Plateau state.

“Your commitment to humanity transcends politics, and your selflessness in reaching out to those in need is truly commendable; your very people-focused and positive disposition has not only vindicated those of us who became temporary victims of skeptical political opponents’ propaganda for standing for your progressive ideals; you have also helped win many to the side of truth, forgiveness and truth – even without preaching.”

Rev. Pam equally noted that SenatorTinubu has continued to justify her antecedent as a committed Christian whose life of service and empathy for others reflect great leadership.