Firm to empower 300 entrepreneurs with tech-related skills

In a landmark development, Baynet Fuse Limited, led by CEO David Oluwole, has joined hands with industry leader Dawih Limited, helmed by Overcomer Idemudia, to embark on a transformative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The partnership aims to provide comprehensive training in tech-related courses to empower and equip 300 aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills needed to excel in today’s digital landscape.

The courses covered in this CSR initiative span a wide spectrum of tech-related fields, including Marketing Tech, Advertising Tech, Software Engineering, and more. Some of the specific courses offered under this program include Web Analytics, Web Design and Development, Data Science, Blogging, Brand Management, Digital Marketing, Programming, and UI/UX Design.

The partnership was formalized during a private meeting between Baynet Fuse Limited and Dawih Limited, solidifying their commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and digital skill development in Nigeria. The initiative carries a budget of N200, 000 per student and is slated to run for an intensive 3-4 week period, commencing on October 15th, 2023, and concluding on December 30th, 2023.

David Oluwole, CEO of Baynet Fuse Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Our CSR partnership with Dawih Limited is a testament to our commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. By imparting these tech-related skills to 300 aspiring entrepreneurs, we aim to provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the digital age.”

He further emphasized the broader impact of the initiative, noting, “We believe this endeavor will not only create new opportunities for these individuals but also contribute to reducing unemployment by encouraging entrepreneurship. Our vision is to empower more people to work as independent professionals, leveraging the vast array of tech jobs available on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, Freelancer, Behance, ServiceScape, and many others worldwide.”

The program’s objectives extend beyond Nigeria’s borders, with a vision to create a new generation of African entrepreneurs who will make a name for themselves globally. These empowered entrepreneurs are expected to not only transform their own lives but also contribute to the continent’s growth and reputation in the international business arena.

In addition to the training, the CSR program will provide mentorship and guidance to participants, enabling them to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship and technology-driven careers effectively.

As Baynet Fuse Limited and Dawih Limited combine their expertise and resources, they are poised to make a significant impact on the entrepreneurial landscape in Nigeria and beyond. The partnership represents a commitment to nurturing the next generation of digital leaders and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in the modern business world.

“By equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable tech-related skills, we are not only addressing the unemployment challenge but also fostering innovation and self-reliance among the youth,” he concludes.