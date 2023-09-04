Firm lauds Lagos govt on circular economy innovation

Henkel, a leading German multinational and renowned manufacturer of WAW and Nittol detergent, has commended the organizers of the maiden edition of the Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot 2023 (LCEH2023). An initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, LCEH 2023 was held in partnership with the Lagos State Government, the African Circular Economy Network and the Circular Economy Innovation.

With the theme “The Future Lagos: Towards a Circular and Resourceful Economy,” the Circular Economy event drew participation from opinion leaders, policymakers, the organized private sector in Nigeria, and over 20 other countries.

Speaking on the event, Chidera Akwuba, Henkel Nigeria’s Transformation and PAG Manager, harped on the unwavering commitment of Henkel Nigeria to promote sustainability and circular practices. Noting that Henkel Nigeria’s participation at the 2023 Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot reinforced the company’s role as a catalyst for sustainable growth and innovation in the region.

Chidera noted: “We are certain that the adoption of circular economy principles will foster the efficient resource use of recyclable waste products and provide long-term value creation in the supply chain between the users and manufacturers of such products”.

“As a company committed to shaping a more sustainable future, Henkel continues to invest in research, development, and collaboration to drive the circular economy agenda. Our company is deeply committed to the Circular Economy agenda.

“Henkel Nigeria recognizes the significance of the circular economy as a model of production and consumption. As a responsible organization, we are committed to sustainable business practices and the regeneration of products to enable sustainable and environmentally friendly production practices, she added.

The Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot provides a roundtable for experts to discuss and create pragmatic approaches toward addressing the environmental, social and economic impacts of the ongoing discourse on the circular economy.

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is a global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company’s three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets.