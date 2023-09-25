Firm hails moves by Health Minister to reposition sector for greater service delivery

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH different health challenges facing Nigerians, a firm called Millennium Nature’s Path, MILNAPATH, International, weekend, hailed the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, over moves to reposition the healthcare sector in order to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and Managing Director, MILNAPATH International, Dr Naomi Bassey, made the commendation while acknowledging the commitment of Prof Pate to galvanize the nation’s health sector.

Bassey said Pate’s legacy at National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHDA, while he served as Director General still speak volume of his passion for the health and well-being of Nigerians.

She described it as a significant development, and expressed optimism that with the way the Minister is going there will be a change of narrative in the nation’s health sector in accordance with the ‘Renewed Hope’agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

She said: “The health of a nation’s citizens is the pillar of development and demands sustained attention for high productivity and contribution to socio-economic growth and development.

“We at Millennium Nature’s Path, MILNAPATH, International, hail the moves made by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, over his commitment to galvanize the nation’s health sector.

“We have keenly watched him on how he is working with the private sector to give Nigerian’s the best of healthcare services despite the enormous work in his hand.

“We in the private sector understand Prof Pate and have also worked with him while he was the Director General, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHDA, where he left indelible marks and legacy.

“Meanwhile, his experience and expertise will definitely strengthen and reorganize the health sector, and we also urge Nigerians to cooperate and support Prof Pate to achieve more within his tenure.”

The MILNAPATH International boss also said the health sector is broad and the private sector players have been pivotal to ensure Nigerians have access to health care services, even to unreachable communities.

She said in this regard her firm had prioritized the health of Nigerians and has a mandate to give the best of services according to best global practices.

According to her, “In a significant development that promises to revolutionize healthcare in Nigeria, MILNAPATH International, is one of the leading players in the health and wellness industry.

“We have carried out extensive research on various drugs and has unveiled a transformative range of health products and services.

“We did it based on collaboration between MILNAPATH International and various government agencies dedicated to enhancing public health.

“The company’s mission is to empower individuals nationwide on their journey to a healthier and more vibrant life by offering a wide array of meticulously crafted health-enhancing products, and for more information about the products