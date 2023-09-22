Firm expresses confidence in Health Minister’s capacity to galvanize sector

….wants investment on renewable energy in healthcare facilities

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A firm called Ehealth Africa, has expressed confidence in the capacity of Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, to galvanize health sector with vast experience.

Speaking about the coming on board of Prof Pate as Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Executive Director, Ehealth Africa, Atef Fawaz, said the legacy left by the Minister at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHDA is still there, and with his emergence as Minister for the health sector there is hope for Nigerians because Ehealth Africa had worked with him.

Fawaz said also that his company is ready to work with the Minister including State Governments to ensure the best healthcare services are rendered to Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas where there are a lot of issues to be addressed which range from power supply to equipment, and also meeting the demand of health care services.

He said: “Currently, we are working with some States and collecting data on the facilities and doing some surveys on how much power they need, how much power they get, and the type of equipment they run there, and we have different projects in Nigeria and other parts of the continent.

“Specifically, on that, we have been able to power more than 10 labs with renewable energy.

“I know the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, has huge vision and amazing objectives and goals that he wants the nation to achieve, and also providing power to the facilities because is quite critical.

“Definitely, there is hope for Nigeria’s health sector because we know the Minister of Health, Prof Ali Pate, for some past projects when we started our work with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“So we are very optimistic about his vision and goals for the future. We are ready to work with him and also State Governments.”

However, the Ehealth Africa boss expressed concern over the challenge of power supply at healthcare facilities across the country, and suggested that renewable energy of moderate capacity is needed to power equipment, facilitate the process of C-section, and effective service delivery that would safeguard lives of Nigerians.

“For Nigeria is a huge case study, especially the rural communities where a lot of health facilities are without power supply and we know how crucial power supply is to healthcare delivery is.

“For example, some States in Nigeria have mortality rates of pregnant women because they cannot perform C-section in the dark hours, and during emergency there is no time for emergency, so when some of these mother’s come in dark hours they are just turned back home because basically there is no light, and sometimes they use the phone and other times is candle.

“This is a typical example of how crucial electricity is to healthcare. Even just to providing little power of two to five kilowatts of electricity to power essential equipment and light will make a huge difference.

“I think some State Governments in Nigeria are thinking about the use of renewable energy, and I their limitations are resources because renewable energies are not cheap, it will be cheap over time.

“They need upfront investments to buy the batteries, installation and training, then do some upgrade of equipment because there is need to have efficient equipment”, he said.

Meanwhile, he (Fawaz) pointed out that Nigeria has a huge solar power, and urged Governments and others to explore and invest in it for the healthcare services.

“Abundantly, there is solar power and works very well in Nigeria, and some have started exploring wind energy, and also generate energy from waste. There is need to put in more resources to research development, optimise the system and upgrade the facilities.

“On improving power supply in the healthcare sector, more resources should be put in to electrify the facilities for healthcare services, making funds available to procure equipment for power.

“A lot of vaccine management is cold chain, and for cold chain vaccines there is what we call solar-direct-life- fridges. Some of those fridges are done by the agencies and have proved to work and better than other systems in the country, but they are expensive.

That is the way forward, so it is to build the whole cold chain solar power”, he added.

On the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, in the health sector as far as services are concerned, he explained how AI could transform the system and reposition it for more efficiency.

“Artificial Intelligence, AI, can be used in a lot of ways in healthcare services for optimization, deliveries to demand and supply problems, even doctors can use AI to shorten the time for a lot of things they do

“Using AI rightly can bridge the gap and that is what we are trying to do is to shorten the procedures and the same time route optimisation in vaccine delivery and other works we do.

“I will not say it is dangerous because AI works with data, and whatever data you give it and that is to say garbage-in and garbage-out”, he pointed.