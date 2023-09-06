Fintech firm strengthens industry position with four ISO certification

By Juliet Umeh edited by Prince Osuagwu

A Lagos-based enterprise software financial technology firm, Fintrak Software Limited, has bagged international certifications ISO 20000:2018.

The certification enables information technology, IT, service providers to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, and improve the management system.

The firm also bagged ISO 27001:2013, which is an Information Security Management System, ISMS, certification and these totalled the collection of its certifications to four which also include ISO 22301:2019 and ISO 9001:2015.

The Group Managing Director of the firm, Bimbo Abioye, said: “The scope of these certifications encompasses essential aspects of software development, implementation, project delivery, and support.

“Additionally, it includes various service domains such as Information Technology, Customer Experience, Quality Assurance, Legal, Business Development, Finance, and Human Resources.

“This alignment follows the guidelines laid out in the Statement of Applicability, SoA.

“As an international organization, the implementation of ISO 20000:2018, ISO 27001:2013; ISO 22301:2019, and ISO 9001:2015 standards by FinTrak Software assures companies and individuals doing business with FinTrak Software that the company is resilient and they are able to provide products, services, and financial solutions that meet customers and statutory requirements anywhere in the world.”

Abioye also noted: “We are desirous of meeting the international standards in provisioning of our services to our rapidly increasing local and international clients, we follow the best practices.

“These certifications mean a lot for us, and our clients, it bestows a high level of confidence in us and our clients know that they are in safe hands. “

He added: “We make our clients and business partners a priority and considering how sensitive the financial industry can be, we cannot leave any stone unturned. That is why we ensure that our operations and services are top-notch and world-class. “