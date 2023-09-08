Fight against crime in Rivers: Army, DSS move to strengthen synergy

File image for illustration.
By Davies Iheamnachor
The operatives of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, and the Department of State Services, DSS, have a renewed efforts to combat crime in Rivers State moved move for a stronger inter-agency collaboration.
This was disclosed yesterday when State Director of Security, DSS, Madam Clara Olika visited the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, on courtesy, according to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Div. Army Public Relations, Major Danjuma Jonah.
Speaking, the Commander, 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army/Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta State, Brigadier-General Edet Effiong, assured the DSS of maximum support and cooperation, during joint and combined operations.
Effiong stated that the DSS should not hesitate to call on 6 Division Garrison whenever there are challenges, reassuring that the army is open to functional collaboration in addressing operational exigencies.
He noted that the move would reinforce the much-needed synergy amongst security agencies in the State.
However, the SDS of DSS, Olika said her visit was necessitated by the need for a stronger synergy with sister security bodies in the state.
Olika appealed to 6 Division Garrison to oblige the DSS whenever they come calling, stressing that the demand of contemporary operating environment calls for cooperation amongst security agencies.
