FG working to remove bottlenecks around oil production — Lokpobiri

Lokpobiri

By Obas Esiedesa

With Nigeria struggling to raise its oil production to meet the quota allocated to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and also meet the 2023 budget benchmark, the Minister for State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured oil and gas producers in the country of federal government support.

Lokpobiri who gave the assurance when the leadership of Independent Petroleum Producers Group, IPPG, and the Oil Producers Trade Section, OPTS, visited him in Abuja yesterday, said the government was committed to removing all bottlenecks hindering ease of exploration and production in the energy sector.

Current oil production figures show that Nigeria produced 1.18 million barrels per day (mbpd) last month against OPEC quota of 1.7mbpd and the 1.69mbpd set in this year’s budget.

A statement by Lokpobiri’s media aide, Nneamaka Okafor, explained that the visit was in-line with the minister’s ongoing engagement with agencies, commissions and other stakeholders of the ministry.

Reacting to issues earlier raised by the oil companies concerning operating environment in the Niger Delta region and divestments by International Oil Companies, IOCs, the minister said: “I want to assure you that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues that exist or may arise in the future and together we can achieve a better sector in the interest of our country.”